For nearly 20 years I was involved in the running of the Arran Outdoor Centre, a charitable venture and part of the Abernethy Trust, a Christian charitable trust dedicated to proving experiences of outdoor learning and activities. Over the lifetime of this centre we usually managed to break even or generate a small surplus, but not always.

Senior managers and our board of trustees, however, saw the value of supporting this centre for various reasons, including offering the opportunity to primary and secondary aged children to experience a world very different to the one they were used to and to see, feel, hear and smell this world as opposed to merely seeing hearing it via TV - although I do greatly admire the work of this medium in educating us about the world around us.

True that Corrie may not be as warm and appealing as the shores and beaches of the Caribbean but nothing beats a hands-on approach to learning.

A nine-year-old girl from Paisley just standing apart from her classmates and gazing out to sea at Blackwaterfoot - amazed at the space. A 12-year-old old from East Kilbride looking south from Kildonan and asking where all that water came from - amazed at the sheer scale of the sea. Another 12-year-old remarking casually that there weren’t any seals where he came from (Motherwell).

These were lifetime moments - four or five days where pupils and staff could and did interact in positive and relaxed ways. A steady stream of repeat school bookings confirmed that the schools too saw the benefit of the weeks away.

Children also learned about safe risk taking - undertaking challenging tasks where they were taken (literally) out of their comfort zones. And their faces at the end…

I remind North Ayrshire Council decision-makers that The Arran Outdoor Resource Centre has provided and provides a very similar experience to hundreds, thousands of children often from disadvantaged areas. Study after study shows the physical and mental health benefits of the great outdoors.

If you are indeed considering closure as a cost-saving exercise (my own centre sadly could not weather the economic storm that was foot and mouth in 2001) please don’t do it. You will be denying so many children an opportunity of a lifetime.

And finally, although as outlined above I see the mental, physical and spiritual benefits of such experiences as of tremendous value to the child, there are economic benefits. I know that many families visited Arran on the recommendation/insistence of their child after their time at an activity centre.

Alastair Clark, Stranraer

The other threat to birds

I REALISE this will be unpopular with the animal rights lobby but my own experience is that there is another major factor in the decline of garden birds.

Vicky Allan ("Where have all the sparrows gone? Blame the gardem pesticides", The Herald, February 7) reports on the research from University of Sussex that garden pesticides are the major culprit; however, from personal experience there is a much more obvious predator, namely magpies.

In my own small but wildlife friendly garden I used to have several nests built by several species of bird. Over the last five to 10 years, very few eggs or chicks have survived almost entirely due to predation by magpies. It is not uncommon to see five or more magpies surveying my neighbours' gardens for nests during the nesting season. Sadly, it is not possible to safeguard the nests and the result is now there is a real scarcity of garden species.

It is not just in the urban garden where these predators appear to be multiplying but wherever you walk; whether beach or inland the most common bird you see is the magpie.

It is stunning that the RSPB on their website states "research indicates that magpies do not pose a conservation problem to garden birds" yet do not reference any scientific study. I am not sure if this represents the RSPB flying in the face of evidence we can all see or whether more visible species such as magpies and most raptors are deemed more important than our common sparrows.

David Stubley, Prestwick

Worries over whisky

SOME months ago, I took part in the much talked about whisky consultation. I have also taken part in some others. My worry is that they are all skewed to what the government appears to wish the outcome to be.

In the case of whisky you were presented with some evidence that marketing “does this” or “does that” and then asked a series of yes/no questions. Should you have something more nuanced to say, you may say it in a box. I found this process very wearing as essentially I had to repeat a fairly similar nuanced answer a large number of times. I was happy to consider a “common sense” approach to avoid aiming marketing at children (to what age, one might ask) but did not wish a “nanny state” approach where there was no marketing at all.

If we are not careful in this modern, caring Scotland we are going to end living in the most prescriptive, most taxed, fairest but poorest nation in Europe. In our endeavours to be fair, we shall continually override the rights of the majority and lose our prosperity in the process.

Angus MacEachran, Aberdeen

Keeping a watch on the BBC

IN The Herald on Sunday you reported that nearly 50,000 fans have complained that the BBC’s Autumnwatch program is being axed. The BBC have said the show will not take place in 2023 and beyond as it seeks to “focus” its resources on content that has "the highest impact".

Focusing resources? On the BBC news this evening (February 6) they reported on the murder by Andrew Innes and his sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh. On the Six O’Clock News the Scotland Correspondent Lorna Gordon reported. Immediately following on Reporting Scotland at 6.30, it was Steven Godden reporting. Why is the BBC wasting our Licence Fee on the duplication of reporting and reporters. It beggars belief.

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.