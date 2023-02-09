I would wager that the large majority of the population is perfectly capable of answering the question: “What is a woman?” It isn’t difficult: a woman is an adult female, an adult biological female.

Yet not only do SNP and Green politicians at Holyrood not know that, with some honourable exceptions among SNP MSPs, notably Ash Regan and Kenny Gibson, Labour and Liberal Democrat MSPs seem not to know that either. The same can be said for their UK leaders, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Ed Davey, who have given – to be kind – equivocal answers to the “what is a woman?” question.

This reached its apogee last week when, in the midst of an almighty bourach over the question of in which kind of prison - for men or for women - an avowedly trans convict should be accommodated. Ms Sturgeon set the tone in an interview when asked whether this person was a woman. She was unable to answer clearly, insisting that “the individual” was a “rapist”, as if that were some kind of third sex.

The message that this sent to her cabinet was clear, as exemplified by the failure of Jenny Gilruth, transport minister, to answer the same question more clearly, using the Sturgeon formula: that the individual is a rapist - by implication, neither a man nor a woman.

One thing is clear from this entire charade. The net result of a bill that was allegedly intended to create a more benign atmosphere for the very small number of trans people in Scotland has highlighted the problems caused when two sets of rights collide: those for (biological) women and those for trans people. If this is not to result in the tyranny of a minority, the rights of women must prevail. All the Gender Recognition Reform has done has been to damage the prospects for trans rights. The GRR bill is dead in the water.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

It cannot go on like this

IT SURELY cannot go on like this for much longer. I never thought I would say this but it was painful to watch the First Minister struggle as she tried to answer questions at her recent press conference – even the once reticent journalists must smell blood and have found a new boldness. But an end may be in sight. It would seem the coup de grace to the struggling First Minister of Scotland may just been applied by her once mentor and a previous occupant of her office.

Watching these SNP gender shenanigans and with our country in the wretched state it is in with infinitely more important problems getting virtually no attention at all, I wonder again why so many could have been so blindly stupid as to give obsessed nationalists the reins of power in the first place.

It is no consolation whatsoever to know this or similar was exactly what I and infinitely more eminent others predicted and expected from the moment they were elected.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

People can be given a choice on death

I WAS disappointed to read two recent articles by Kevin McKenna on Canada’s experience with Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) in your newspaper. As a palliative care physician and researcher in Canada, I appreciate that some people have religious and moral objections to the practice of MAID, and that they are unlikely to ever be reconciled to the practice.

But the claims in this article – including claims that MAID is being driven by vulnerability, poverty or poor service access, MAID has harmed the practice of Palliative Care, or that MAID is being routinely provided to ineligible people – are simply unsustainable in the face of the evidence.

I co-led a large study showing that people from vulnerable demographics (e.g. low-income, institutionalised, widowed) are far less likely than the average Canadian to receive MAID. Another recent study found that poorest Canadians are actually 40% less likely to receive MAID than the wealthiest Canadians, even when you correct for sociodemographic and health-related factors.

We know that poverty and marginalization cause mortality through higher rates of chronic illness, suicide, addiction, lower quality healthcare, etc. But poverty and marginalization clearly do not drive MAID to any substantial degree - quite the opposite.

Moreover, our most recent federal report indicated that out of 9,950 MAID deaths in Canada in 2021, 98.3% were able to access disability support services that they required, and 98% received or had access to palliative care services.

High rates of Palliative Care involvement have been confirmed by coroners and review committees, which also reveal extremely high rates of compliance with eligibility criteria. In the province of Quebec between 2018-2021, only 4 of 5479 cases were found to be concerning and referred to their regulatory college.

Palliative care and other support services have not suffered as a result of MAID. Palliative care physicians have not fled the profession. On the contrary, many palliative care programs have grown substantially since 2016 - my division at the University of Ottawa has almost doubled in size and now consists of 40 physicians. Our federal government committed $3 Billion to home care in 2016, much of which goes to palliative home care. Millions in new funding have gone to support Palliative Care research.

And just this month, Canada’s parliament unanimously supported the creation of a national disability benefit. We still have some service gaps, but it is hard to think of any six-year period in Canadian history with stronger growth in funding for Palliative Care and support services.

Most important, MAID was not legalised as the result of a government initiative or by physicians. It was driven by legal action brought by people with disabilities, and resisted by the government and physician groups at every turn.

This process by which people with disabilities have fought to make our laws compliant with the Canadian Charter of Rights has been inaccurately described as a “slippery slope” or a government initiative. It is neither. Our MAID laws are not a “net” that catches the vulnerable and marginalized. They are a recognition of the fact that people can be given a choice in how they want to end their lives without having broad effects on the population.

James Downar, Head and Professor, Division of Palliative Care, Department of Medicine, University of Ottawa

Bill has nothing to do with euthanasia

ONCE again, a respected journalist, Kevin McKenna, makes false statements about Liam McArthur's Bill to allow assisted dying in Scotland. This bill is nothing to do with euthanasia (the deliberate killing of a person by another person) and it is certainly nothing to do with eugenics which is a completely different issue.

He cites Professor Herx as claiming she has never been unable to make someone comfortable at the end of their life. That sort of 100% success rate is unknown in medicine, and may betray either arrogance or lack of any independent audit, or both. Of course we all want better and more available palliative care, but just sometimes even the very best palliation is simply not enough to ease the distress, despair, degradation, indignity and discomfort of dying.

Professor Charles Warlow, Edinburgh

Resist the calls on masks

WE still hear calls for masks to be reintroduced. These people should read the new study lead-authored by Tom Jefferson and his team of 11 at the University of Oxford. It is titled Physical interventions to Interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses. They examined 78 previous studies involving over 610,000 participants. They conclude “Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza-like illness/ Covid-19 like illness compared to not wearing masks”.

The debate is over. Masks should never be imposed on or recommended to us again.

Geoff Moore, Alness

No place for vile abuse

HAVING been raised in a time when middle-aged men and women were freely allowed to take leather belts and thrash children for reasons of their own choosing, I am appalled that John V Lloyd thinks it appropriate to bring this vile, viscious abuse back to the classroom.

I can assure him that any attempt to beat my daughter thus would have resulted in my inviting the perpetrator to the playground to discuss the issue further in time-honoured fashion.

Steve Brennan, Coatbridge

Jane Ann Liston (Letters 06 Feb) says I was "quite wrong" - whatever that means - on 02 Feb in my views of the consequences of the 2014 Indy vote. The referendum was not about leaving the UK or leaving the EU; it was about Scotland becoming independent, which would have ended the "United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland". Why would only one of the two former parts of the UK have been allowed to remain within the EU?

Willie Maclean, Milngavie

Unanimous Yes vote?





AM I alone in wondering how long it will be before some of your correspondents insist that should Yes win the independence vote, it must be unanimous?

Alan Carmichael, Glasgow

