The Offensive Behaviour Bill was introduced in the Parliament by Kenny MacAskill, six weeks after Alex Salmond's government won an absolute majority at the 2011 election. There had been no prior consultation on it. The government tried to force the bill through the Parliament in two weeks as an "emergency" bill.

There was no stage one evidence taking. There was an outcry, and the bill slowed down, but was still through faster, and with less scrutiny, than usual. The bill only passed because of the SNP's majority, with other parties' MSPs all voting against.

In contrast, the GRR Bill had two major public consultations, over four years. At stage one, the Parliament heard in public from 34 oral witnesses, including supporters and opponents, and experts in the issues about which concerns had been raised. The debates in the chamber were longer than for most bills, and the bill passed by a large majority, with MSPs from all five parties voting in favour.

Prof Tomkins may disagree with parts of the GRR Bill, but, apart from some silly filibustering by the Tories, there was nothing wrong at all with the process by which it was carefully considered and passed.

Tim Hopkins, Director, Equality Network

Distraction tactic will not work

THE First Minister clearly saw the polls published over the weekend showing the disastrous effects of her incoherent answers relating to the failed Gender Recognition Reform Bill or why else would we be subjected to one of her morning “briefings” and further, the late promised publication of her tax returns? She really must believe that the Scottish voter is zipped up the back.

However, her “distraction” plan backfired spectacularly when she once again would not say whether a double rapist was a man and indeed, in a Freudian slip, referred to the man as “she”. Her cunning endeavours to distract the voters have failed.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Labour fears of scrutiny

I CANNOT be the only person who read Brian Wilson’s article with growing incredulity at his blinkered views (“Nobody is allowed to disagree with Sturgeon. Not even SNP voters”, The Herald, February 7). Is he not aware that Labour and the Lib Dems also backed the gender bill in Parliament? Does he not look at Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party and see Anglo-British nationalism, with a leader who will brook no dissent, to the point of party expulsion or being purged from the list of candidates? Labour is petrified that anyone holds up its dismal record in Wales over education, the NHS and public services for scrutiny.

GR Weir, Ochiltree

Return of the belt is not the answer

Would the belt really be the magic wand to deal with misbehaving youngsters at school as V Lloyd (The Herald, February 7) suggests?

When I was a school kid in 1960s Germany, teachers were perfectly capable of - and expected to – control classrooms of around 40 students without resorting to corporal punishment which had been banished from teaching practices. The belt was not in teachers’ hands but in children’s minds. The mere warning that the parents of a wrongdoer would be summoned to school sent shockwaves through the whole class.

For the parents concerned this wasn’t just an annoying inconvenience but a downright embarrassment. As a result, they more often than not gave their offspring a good grounding. Adults used to stick together. In the neighbourhood any serious juvenile mischief was immediately spotted by some grown-up. The news had already travelled home before teatime and there was no escape from the inevitable dressing down.

Today one should think twice about knocking on someone’s door to report that their kids are up to no good. Expect the door being slammed in your face – or worse – even if the children concerned are putting themselves in danger. Above all, the authority of teachers has been eroded and in their responses to indiscipline they are restricted by a myriad of dos and don’ts.

School used to be the institution in charge of imparting knowledge and skills which would enable young people to move on into the workplace or higher education. The expectation was that the social and behavioural foundations for successful learning were laid at home.

These prerequisites haven’t changed. Children still need to come to class well rested, properly fed and supplied with the appropriate materials they need for their work. Their minds need to be unencumbered and free from worries or distress. They need a reliable routine at home, an engaging family life reflecting generally accepted social values, parental encouragement and guidance and not least essential self-help skills.

We know that not all children, whether rich or poor, are provided with these pre-conditions for successful learning. Add to that the relentless onslaught on social standards in the media, whether TV or online, where young people are exposed to content which is anything but age-appropriate. Today schools are expected to compensate for what is missing in a growing number of homes and to firewall children against anti-social media influence.

The ever-increasing behaviour and learning problems we see in schools are only the symptoms of issues deeply rooted in our society. I doubt that bringing back the belt would provide the solution we need.

Regina Erich, former special needs teacher, Stonehaven

Parents are part of the solution

JOHN V Lloyd’s letter (February 7) regarding the return of corporal punishment may have been attractive to many older heads but even supposing any return would not include some of the “abuses of power” that took place in these days, it is surely a non-starter in a society that won’t even let parents smack their children.

At the same time a ‘balance of power and control’ must surely be achieved if we are not to descend into total anarchy. A practical solution to redress the balance and take account of many parents’ abdication of responsibility might be to (i) equip every teacher with a body camera, (ii) vigorously pursue criminal charges against every perpetrator of ‘abuse’ on both sides, and (iii) introduce fines or ‘benefit consequences’ for parental offenders. The police would have ‘evidence’ and this would hopefully negate the plea of parents whose “wee Johnnie couldn’t do such a thing!”

James Watson, Dunbar

Don’t cherry-pick on democracy

THE Charlie Kerr letter (Herald letters, February 6) is typical of many nationalists’ mindset in selective cherry-picking while making glaring omissions.

Mr Kerr asserts that in "Scotland the people are sovereign over parliament", conveniently forgetting it was indeed "the people" who voted overwhelmingly in a 2014 referendum to stay part of the UK. He then goes on to claim that the SNP minority government kept in power and supported by an even smaller political Green party is being denied democracy simply because they have a majority of pro-independence seats won in a general election.

As Mr John Curtice the polling guru might point out, a constituency seat can be won with a majority of two or two thousand but each would represent only one constituency seat despite the disparity in the majorities. Mr Kerr then flips his argument to suit his reasoning by contradiction, by claiming "parliamentary seats" as determining the "sovereign will of the people".

He should also be aware political parties promise many things in their campaign manifestos: closing the attainment gap, getting rid of council tax, improving NHS Scotland, improving transport infrastructure, creating energy companies, building new ferries, etc, as well as independence. Just look around and see none of it has been achieved, so not all voters voted on one issue.

It seems Nicola Sturgeon and her followers will never accept democracy unless it is their brand of democracy.

Allan Thompson, Bearsden

