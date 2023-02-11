The former Prime Minister laid out his vision of a super-charged city at the “Building a Greater Glasgow” conference on Friday and not only is it a seductive idea, it has solid foundations. Glasgow is a great place to live and work, it has good public transport and relatively affordable housing. It has world-class universities and a high number of graduates, a growing financial mini-economy, and of course it has its renowned retail and culture sectors. With around a million people living and working in the Greater Glasgow area, it has also the potential to become one of the great urban hubs of Europe comparable to Prague, Copenhagen or Helsinki.

The question is how better to tap into and exploit that potential and Mr Brown has a number of ideas, laid out in a report for his thinktank Our Scottish Future. One of them is that the city should prioritise the sectors it’s good at: advanced manufacturing for example, aerospace and defence, life sciences and medicine, and engineering. Another idea is that Glasgow needs to improve its connections with other cities, particularly in the private sector and academia: the city’s universities, working with others, play a crucial role in driving innovation and attracting investment and the relationships and connections could be encouraged to work better than they do.

But perhaps the central point of Mr Brown’s argument concerns leadership and accountability. The former Labour leader thinks Glasgow’s great assets can produce more economic and social prosperity and he believes one way to achieve that is through increased devolution. The report for his think tank makes the important point that other cities such as London and Greater Manchester have significant control over important sectors such as employment and health which, in Glasgow’s case, lie with central government. Changing that could be good for Glasgow and Glaswegians. “Greater initiative,” says Mr Brown, “could get more done more quickly.”

Mr Brown isn’t the only one making such arguments. Writing in our sister newspaper The Glasgow Times this week, the leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken also said change was needed and that key decisions about the city should and must be made in the city. At the moment, says Ms Aitken, there is too much interference by the Scottish Government in local government budgets; councils are being treated as a “delivery vehicle for national priorities at the expense of local needs”. “What I am suggesting,” she said, “is that, like other public services, councils like Glasgow have the flexibility and the trust of ministers to address their local priorities especially given councillors were elected to do that very thing.”

What makes Ms Aitken’s intervention in the argument particularly interesting is that, unlike Mr Brown, she belongs to the SNP and is an ally of the Scottish Government, but the points she raises are increasingly at the centre of the debate about how we run Scotland’s cities. Ms Aitken also addressed the conference on Friday and she told it that Glasgow has a complex multi-faceted economy with myriad opportunities for growth and to spin out and commercialise more. It is a superpower already, she said, and has the potential to be even more, but she also reiterated her message that Glasgow needs much greater powers over the key economic policy areas such as skills and transport.

The problem is that the Scottish Government is resistant to the idea. We know this because it has consistently demonstrated centralising tendencies – on social care for example. It has also increasingly used the tactic of ring-fencing so that larger and larger parts of council budgets, already severely cut, have to be spent on national rather than local priorities. Only the other day, the Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville warned councils that she would claw back funding if they failed to maintain teacher numbers in line with the SNP’s Holyrood manifesto pledge. In response, Ms Aitken made the reasonable point that such a tactic protected the policies that the national party was elected on rather than the services that local councils are expected to deliver.

The point that Ms Aitken, and Mr Brown, and others are making here is a compelling one. Glasgow has the least devolved powers of any comparable city in the UK and greater devolution and local decision-making has the potential not only to focus more on the city’s greatest priorities but also get things done more quickly. In another address to the conference, Lord Sainsbury specifically raised the issue of city mayors. Having a mayor that operated at the Glasgow city region scale, he said, would enable him or her to better co-ordinate the policies that are needed to create the best conditions for the creation of high-tech clusters of businesses and new, high value-added jobs. The fact that, unlike England, Scotland does not have metro mayors was, said Lord Sainsbury, a discrepancy that needed to be addressed without delay.

Naturally, there are some concerns about the idea of mayors – would it concentrate too much power in one person? – but the idea should certainly be part of the wider debate about how we run Scotland’s cities and how we can better exploit their potential. Lord Sainsbury also made the point that at the national level – UK and Scotland – government tends to work in silos and is largely ignorant of the opportunities and difficulties faced by specific cities. It is precisely the problem that needs fixed.

Against such a difficult backdrop, Ms Aitken’s increasingly independent contributions to the debate are hopefully a sign that progress is being made on the issue, and there are a number of fronts where the potential for Glasgow is already clear, such as better joining up city planning and transport. It makes commuting cheaper and quicker, it widens labour markets and draws more people into the city and it can create clusters of businesses that can more easily share knowledge and expertise. And yet Glasgow City Council does not have all the economic and political powers it would need to bring such a project about.

Where there is broad agreement is on Glasgow’s future success story, based on its many strengths: its businesses, its universities, its infrastructure and architecture, its workforce, its people. Mr Brown says he has no doubt that his vision of an economic superpower can happen; the people of Glasgow, he says, are supremely well-equipped to make the city region shine even brighter as one of the UK’s linchpin economic areas.

However, the question for Glasgow – and indeed for Scotland's other cities too – is how it can better fulfil and exploit its potential. The challenges are great – not least the staggering £61bn spending gap Glasgow faces in 2023/24. But it’s important to give Scotland's biggest city the powers it needs. Glasgow is building on great and formidable foundations. But greater flexibility, autonomy and choice will ensure it can make the best decisions for its people, its economy and its future.