Sixty-nine per cent said there were fewer things to laugh about nowadays, which 69% have been saying since Fred Flintstone first shouted “Yabba dabba doo!”

The grim news was reported as a “chortle crisis”, since laughter is good for your health, lowering stress hormones. Researchers found people today laughed most at online memes, which is sad, though classic sitcoms like Only Fools and Horses were also academically cited.

Below the line, reactionary commenters blamed “woke loonies” for sucking all the fun out of life, and lamented a “golden age” when TV was allegedly stuffed with fantastic comedy shows and sitcoms.

A few mentioned “filth”, but rudeness has always lain at the heart of British humour. Oft-cited family classics like Dad’s Army (now only broadcast with warnings about jokes discriminating against Germans) were actually stuffed with double-entendres.

That’s fine. Like most folks, I don’t like things too lewd, though the only recent actual “joke” I remember is too rude to publish here. You are shouting at me to print it. Oh dear. Believe me, stand-up comedians have it easy compared to writing for newspapers.

I’m guessing many of you know the joke anyway, as it was doing the rounds on yonder internet. Look, I could go down to stores for some asterisks. Or we could use another word altogether. Let’s try that.

Now, I’m painfully aware that the male member has featured in this column once or twice recently, so this’ll be the last mention of it for days. Male private parts just have such rich comic potential. So, we’ll give it another name: Richard.

Enough tension. Here goes. “My Richard was in the Guinness Book of Records.” Pause. More pause. “But then the librarian told me to take it out.” Aw, you’ve heard it. Never mind. Makes me laugh every time.

What else makes me laugh? Well, gentlemen’s cultural affairs journal Viz for starters. Its Top Tips, mocking household hints in proper magazines of domestic life, include: “Save money on batteries for electrical doorbells by going to the door every five minutes to see if anybody’s there.”

The words and phrases in Roger’s Profanisaurus include what to say in polite company if your bottom has blown a raspberry: [In voice of RAF command control]: “Say again, Broadsword. You’re breaking up.”

Toilet humour: I keep a PG Wodehouse in my loo and, like the late Queen Mother, read a little every day. Wodehouse’s wonderfully clean farces revolve around absurd events like the theft of a cream jug, but its his use of language – best when inappropriately stately, such as in the dialogue of Jeeves the butler – that really rings my bell, as well as his imagination, such as inviting us to think how Hamlet would have made a great job of singing Old Man River.

Other old classic comic writers whose clever words (and “clever” is the key to much humour) still live on include Spike Milligan: “How long was I in the Army? Five foot eleven.” “All men are cremated equal.” “Chopsticks are one of the reasons the Chinese never invented custard.” And, famously, on his gravestone: “I told you I was ill.” Consider also Billy Connolly’s: “Is that the time already?”

YouTube has been a boon for finding old single sketches and, when feeling low, I’ll often search out Monty Python’s fruit-obsessed self-defence instructor (“when some homicidal maniac comes after you armed with a bunch of loganberries …”) and, of course, Biggus Dickus. Damn. All right, that’s the very last mention of the male appendage here.

More anatomically acceptable, and something I can watch a dozen times in a row, is Gregor Fisher’s vain Baldy Man in a photo booth (actually an advert for Hamlet cigars). It’s now 35 years old. Laurel and Hardy’s removal men pushing a piano up a steep set of stairs, with the calm suburban day a delicious backdrop to the developing disaster, is 90 years old.

Mark Twain is credited with the observation that “good comedy is tragedy plus time”, but there’s still plenty of humour around today, if you look for it. I was going to mention Mitchell and Webb’s brilliant “Are we the baddies?” sketch, but I see it’s 16 years old. Well, there are cunning punsters Tim Vine and Stewart Francis – I think they’re still alive – and the clever and witty poems of Brian Bilston online (and now in print).

News also broke this week that Fawlty Towers was coming back. So, it’s all good.

Recently, realising I needed to overhaul my life, to regain command of the situation – ken? – I went through, with utmost gravity, the only seeming solutions: self-discipline, get up earlier, stop mucking about. Then I realised the answer to my problems: just laugh at them. So that’s what I intend doing. With knobs on. What? What’s wrong with you now?