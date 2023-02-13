With respect, your coverage to date has been heavily weighted to reflect the views of a small group of activists and a never-ending flow of myths and half-truths. One thing’s certain: these people don’t represent the 94% of tenants who’ve successfully and happily moved out of the tower blocks into much more suitable, attractive and quality homes and communities of their choice. Nor do they represent the vast majority of tenants still in the blocks, who continue to talk to us daily and positively about their housing needs, preferences and options.

Your readers might be interested in the facts of the matter, which the protestors ignore for their own – certainly not tenants’ – interests. Firstly, the tower blocks simply can’t be retrofitted. A comprehensive report by one of the UK’s leading authorities in such matters concluded categorically retrofit would compromise the structural integrity and stability of the buildings. Case closed.

The eight-week consultation held last year – and overseen by Scotland’s leading independent tenant advisory group – resulted in 87% of tenants in these four blocks supporting demolition and the bold, exciting plans to invest £73 million in creating an exciting new dawn for this part of north Glasgow.

The 200 bedsits and 400 one-bedroom flats in the blocks have been for years seriously unpopular. The refusal rate is almost double the average – as is turnover. Not surprisingly, an application to Historic Environment Scotland by protestors to have the tower blocks listed was conclusively rejected, with the body stating the buildings did not meet the criteria of special architectural or historic interest required for listing.

These dated, no longer acceptable units will be replaced by 300 affordable homes, 255 of which will be for social rent. The houses and flats will be attractive, fuel efficient and of the highest quality, offering the same number, if not more bedrooms.

Spurious environmental claims have been made. Here is the reality: our new-build proposals will emit 48% less carbon than retrofitting, even if that was possible, which it is not. Up to 98% of the demolition material from the blocks will also be recycled and, importantly, the new homes will use net zero direct emission heating systems which would result in a CO2(e) emissions payback of less than five years.

In conclusion, and on behalf of all of the tenant and other board members of Wheatley Homes Glasgow, can I say how proud we are of all of the fantastic, new homes we are building across this wonderful city, and the £108 million we invested last year in our existing homes.

Here’s one final fact: Wheatley, as a not-for-profit organisation, will invest a total of £360m in the group’s 64,000 social-rented homes across Scotland in the five years to 2026, and build 4000 new homes in support of Scottish Government’s “Housing to 2040” vision. Surely, that’s something everyone can get behind.

Bernadette Hewitt, Tenant Chair, Wheatley Homes Glasgow

Making the hard choices of war

It's bad enough that Britain is sending tanks to Ukraine. Training the crews to basically operate a tank is bad enough, especially with the language barrier. What takes longer is to train them in manoeuvre warfare combined with infantry and artillery. Then there's maintenance. A basic British Army technician has 18 months training. An artificer has a further two years training. Western armies have one tank type, but Ukraine will have the complexity of at least three western tanks plus vast numbers of ex-Soviet models. But now it gets worse. Rishi Sunak has asked the defence secretary to look into sending British jets too (“PM to probe potential jet support after Zelensky in surprise visit”, The Herald, February 9).

And we haven't been told what victory or the end game look like. Does it include taking Crimea? It's easy to send other peoples' children to die in war. I suggest that Sunak and Boris Johnson go and lead the charge themselves.

Geoff Moore, Alness

You say referenda, I say referendums

My one-time Latin teacher, Big John Henderson, would be shaking his head at this debate. "Referendum" is a gerundive (i.e. implying compulsion - this matter must be taken back to the people), not a neuter noun (which would be "referenda" in the plural). "Referenda" would be correct if there were more than one matter to be referred. Simplicissimus.

Brian Chrystal, Edinburgh

