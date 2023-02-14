She was an auxiliary fire fighter in London during the Blitz and my grandfather had served in the Royal Navy in both world wars. He died from his wounds before I was born.

What fascinated me most was the "why" – why did it happen? My grandmother would tell me that anyone with a brain could see what was coming in the 1930s, even without the rise of Hitler.

Japan’s invasion of Manchuria, the Spanish Civil War, Oswald Mosley’s Blackshirts on the streets, Stalin’s terror. It all pointed one way: sooner or later, something would blow. My grandmother was sure that it was only the outbreak of war between the UK and Germany which put the lid on British fascism.

It’s hard today not to have a creeping sense that something will blow in Britain. It’s like those lines from the Buffalo Springfield song For What It’s Worth: "There’s something happening here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear."

Dark things are occurring – slowly one, then the other – and bit by bit we are edging into a world that’s not the one we wanted. On Friday night, a far-right mob went on the rampage outside a hotel being used to house refugees in Knowsley, England. A police van was burned.

It doesn’t take a huge act of empathy to imagine what it must have been like to be one of the refugees in that hotel, to have fled a hell-hole like Afghanistan, only to be confronted by a mob who might do god knows what to you in the middle of England.

Last October, a far-right extremist called Andrew Leak firebombed an immigration centre in Dover. He was later found dead. It took days for the police to define what happened as a terrorist attack. The day after the firebombing Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the arrival of refugees as an “invasion”.

The day after.

Following the Knowsley incident, Braverman took a full day to respond, then tweeted: “The alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence and intimidation.”

What is this sinister woman up to?

Braverman’s rhetoric was recently condemned by a Holocaust survivor.

You may recall that after a white supremacist rally in the town of Charlottesville in Virginia, in which a young American woman was killed, Donald Trump said: “There is blame on both sides.” There were “very fine people on both sides”, the President claimed.

No there weren’t. The far right is never "fine". The far right is the enemy of democracy and every decent person who draws breath.

Between March 2017 and May 2022, British security forces intercepted 32 plots: 18 were Islamist, 12 were far right. The shape of terror is changing in Britain; it now drifts rightwards. One of the last major terror attacks was by Darren Osborne, who drove a van into worshippers outside a London mosque, killing one person. Last March, the Metropolitan Police head of counter-terror said that 19 out of 20 children arrested in the previous year for terrorism offences were linked to extreme right-wing ideology.

Brutality is simmering around Britain’s already toxic trans rights debate. Campaigners like the broadcaster India Willoughby recently warned that a trans person would be killed soon unless matters calmed down. On Saturday, Brianna Ghey, a trans girl aged 16, was found stabbed to death in Warrington. Two teenagers have been arrested. Police say “at this time” there is no evidence that what happened was a hate crime.

However, trans campaigners are blaming the culture of hate that’s festered for years now, and demonisation of trans people in the British media. Britain’s Conservative Government has gone from supporting trans rights under Theresa May in 2017 to threatening to block Scotland’s recent gender laws. Trans campaigners say the UK Government has ‘declared war on trans people’, using them as a deflection.

A burned-out police van after a far right mob went on the rampage outside a hotel being used to house refugees in Knowsley, England (Image: PA)

The far right has inveigled itself into this quagmire. Masquerading as supporters of women’s rights, they have come to breed hate. Patriotic Alternative, a far right organisation, targeted Drag Queen Story Hour at Tate Britain recently.

I’ve spent years investigating the far right. I once travelled the world for 12 long months doing nothing but interviewing neo-Nazis across Europe and America. They had no compunction in telling me that they’d hijack any debate they could to “get their way”, as one British Nazi in Oxfordshire put it. And if these people ever do "get their way", then rest assured, there will be no more debates. Ever.

All this hate and pain might be containable in a country that’s healthy. But the UK isn’t healthy. Lee Anderson is now the deputy chair of the Tory Party. He backs the return of hanging, just as Priti Patel does. The Tories are readying to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Thirteen years of Conservative rule has reduced many in Britain to poverty. Poverty is killing adults and ruining children’s lives. We know poverty breeds rage, and angry people, understandably, want someone to blame. The Tories are making a good job of setting up minorities as the scapegoats: trans people and refugees, the weakest of the weak.

Simultaneously, the richer grow richer in Britain, a country where Rishi Sunak spends £4500 of taxpayers’ money on luxury Venetian hotels while mothers eat their children’s leftovers so they don’t starve. That imbalance cannot go on.

Let’s be clear, the Conservative Party has created an atmosphere in which extremism thrives. The biggest trick Satan ever played was to make us all believe that the far right is just a few crazies on the fringes. It is not.

A ruined economy, escalating poverty, a withdrawal from rules around human rights, the whipping up of hate and the creation of scapegoats. You don’t need to be the Trojan Princess Cassandra, forever prophesying doom yet cursed to never be believed, to see that something is happening here. What that something is, as the song says, isn’t yet quite clear. But we are not the country we once were.