THE biggest smiles surely belonged to Sir Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar. There is an old political adage that says a crisis creates an opportunity. Unfortunately for the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon’s dramatic departure from the top of the Scottish Government creates a crisis for the nationalist party and the Yes campaign but an opportunity for their unionist opponents.
Just after the First Minister’s resignation, Jim Murphy, the former Labour Scottish Secretary, tweeted: “Today is a very significant moment in the election of a majority Labour government.”
Scottish Labour – by happy coincidence holding its spring conference in Edinburgh this weekend with Sir Keir due to speak on Sunday – believes whoever replaces Ms Sturgeon won’t be anywhere near as effective as she has been. One candidate claimed: “This puts 14, 15, 16 seats up for grabs.”
Settle on Sunday: Alarm bells should be ringing over disturbing economic growth forecast
Indeed, the chief comrade hopes it could be more and help him get Labour not just into power but also with a working Commons majority.
And one senior UK Government insider said the SNP leader’s departure meant the “case for independence is massively weaker,” adding: “It’s the best day since we won the independence referendum. It’s a generational setback for independence and a generational boost for unionism.”
One Labour source was blunter: “Independence is dead.”
It was only four weeks ago the FM, following the New Zealand premier's sudden resignation, insisted she was “nowhere near” ready to quit and, referencing Jacinda Ardern’s metaphor, insisted she had “plenty in the tank” to carry on. But now we know differently; Ms Sturgeon was wrestling with the same demons.
By sheer coincidence, four days before her announcement a poll emerged, suggesting 42% of Scots wanted the FM to resign immediately while 45% wanted her to stay until the 2026 Holyrood election, seemingly confirming something was in the air about public opinion on Ms Sturgeon’s future.
Not only that, another snapshot on independence said only 37% of people backed it with 48% against and 12% don’t knows; the lowest showing for the Yes campaign since March 2019.
For the SNP to lose such a dominant political figure naturally leaves a huge hole and raises many questions about the party’s strategy on independence.
As I write ahead of the executive’s meeting last night, it seems inconceivable the March 19 special conference will go ahead because, by then, the new leader would almost certainly not have emerged. What if he or she didn’t agree with its decision on a de facto referendum? How on earth could they lead the party down a road they did not believe in?
It could throw the whole leadership contest into disarray. Which would be very bad because none of the possible contenders to replace Ms Sturgeon is, at present, setting the heather on fire.
Last weekend in a poll of potential successors, by far the favourite candidate was someone by the name of Don’t Know, registering 69% of the vote. Kate Forbes, the Scottish Finance Secretary, received 7% public support, John Swinney, the Deputy FM, 6%, Angus Robertson, the External Affairs Secretary, 5% and Stephen Flynn, the party’s Westminster leader, 3%.
Even among Yes and SNP supporters the lack of enthusiasm was remarkable with Ms Forbes polling just 10%, ahead of Mr Robertson, the ex-Westminster leader and currently the bookies’ favourite, on 8%.
And in any leadership election divisions emerge as we saw in last summer’s Conservative spectacle.
Michael Settle: With friends like these, Rishi Sunak doesn't need enemies
Will the winner support Ms Sturgeon’s preference for turning the 2024 General Election into a de facto independence referendum or, as some colleagues prefer, concentrate on painstakingly building that overwhelming majority of Scottish public opinion for breaking away from the UK?
And will he or she continue with the controversial gender reform bill or shy away from a legal challenge against the UK Government’s Section 35 Order to think again? They will have until mid-April to make any challenge.
Outside forces could also pile the pressure on the SNP. It was intriguing to hear Kenny MacAskill, one of the party’s former leading lights and now Alba’s deputy leader, suggest the leadership of the independence movement should now be taken out of the hands of the Scottish Government and itself become independent; which some may interpret as a tendentious bid to make Alex Salmond once again chieftain of the Yes campaign.
It seems clear, like Ms Ardern, the FM was beginning to suffer from an accumulation of cumbersome controversies with an acceptance that, having been at the helm for so many years, her captaincy was increasingly becoming a distraction to the debate on a number of major issues.
Where once the ex-New Zealand PM was riding high because of her leadership during the pandemic, her Labour Party has recently fallen to its lowest poll level since it came into government in 2017 with public concerns over cost-of-living pressures and crime numbers. Not only that, an election is due in October.
Similarly, Ms Sturgeon has been under the cosh not only on education and health targets but also on teachers’ strikes, her failure to deliver independence or even a path towards it, the de facto referendum, the ferries fiasco, the deposit return scheme, and the gender reform bill.
Settle on Sunday: Zombie Tories now have Sunak’s ‘nightmare job’ in their sights
It became increasingly clear her political trajectory had reached Peak Sturgeon and was now on a downward path.
Now, wisely, she has decided to leave the stage not under a cloud because of one unfortunate event or at the hands of disgruntled colleagues, as happened with the last four Conservative prime ministers, but because she simply had had enough.
Gratitude is very often absent in politics, particularly across the political divide. But as Sir Keir and Mr Sarwar reflect on the broken tranquillity of a recess week, they will be thanking their lucky stars that one of their key opponents, who has won landslide victory after landslide victory, is, unexpectedly, leaving the stage and, if that were not enough, with a general election on the horizon.
Champagne socialists will be popping corks across Westminster and Holyrood.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here