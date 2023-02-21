In few policy areas is that more obvious than climate, where her legacy has been some of the most ambitious targets in the world.

She also made Scotland a trailblazer in the loss and damages process – and perhaps that suggests a direction for her career now. Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development, tweeted to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, last week suggesting, “Why not appoint Nicola Sturgeon as your Special Envoy for @LossandDamage from human induced climate change to make sure the @COP27P decision is implemented? She was the first global leader to commit funding for victims of climate change!”

That legacy of ambition sounds impressive. But, of course, in recent times, the words were not matched by real-world progress. Among the many criticisms of Sturgeon’s leadership of late has been a failure on net zero. The UK Climate Change Committee even assessed our strategy as in danger of becoming “meaningless”.

Some would see that as reason to drop the targets. But the ambitions set under Sturgeon’s watch should be prized. She took the SNP an enormous distance, from a party whose argument for independence was based on maximum economic extraction of Scotland’s oil to a draft energy strategy with that would leave some oil and gas in the ground.

What we need now is a leader who can push through the effective measures that make the transition happen, alongside tackling the multiple crises we face.

We need a leader, for instance, who can accelerate the insulation of our homes and decarbonise our heating. Analysis by WWF Scotland found that Scotland is due to fall “significantly short” of its target for decarbonising one million homes by 2030.

We have three candidates – Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes. Do any of them look as if they are revving up to push through the changes that will make the children of the future thankful?

Coverage of the leadership race, in these early days, has been dominated by the contentious issue of Gender Recognition Reform, which Ash Regan, the left-leaning MSP who quit the SNP in protest, has promised to ditch, and which some speculate centre-right Kate Forbes, frequently described as “socially conservative”, a Free Church of Scotland member who has said she would have voted against gay marriage, would also like to scratch.

Which of the candidates would be willing to form a government with the Greens, key drivers of gender recognition reform, and whether they will be out of government, is the subject of debate.

Forbes signed a public letter urging the Scottish Government to delay its gender reforms, though she did not ultimately vote due to being on maternity leave, and Kathleen Nutt has already reported, in this paper, that the Greens would pull out of the coalition if Forbes became leader.

Nor is there much chance of a Green alliance with an SNP led by Ash Regan.

What about Regan’s climate convictions? Currently a member of Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee, she has said she supports the objective of reaching net zero by 2045. However she also tweeted yesterday, “I will not support an accelerated net zero path which sees us turn off the North Sea taps, throw 10s of 1000s of oil workers out of jobs, hollow out NE & H&I communities whist still using and importing hydrocarbons. I will stand up for oil workers and their communities.”

Quite right to support those workers – but this is worrying and I’d want more reassurance that she truly aims to support both jobs and decreasing emissions.



Indeed, what I notice is that all candidates seem to back a net zero plan, but not with outstanding commitment.

Kate Forbes, when she launched her bid for leadership, mentioned, how “our small independent neighbours enjoy wealthier, fairer and greener societies”.

Meanwhile Yousaf, who is considered the continuity candidate, has said he has “good relationships” with Green party members and would retain their support.

I realise not many people are fussed about the climate right now. But anyone in government has responsibility to ensure that future generations are not faced with an inhospitable world.

Whoever comes next must take those targets, and deliver.