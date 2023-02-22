I wonder what changed. Perhaps Jacinda made a call from New Zealand with some friendly advice. Perhaps the lunacy of her de facto referendum strategy had finally dawned on her.

Perhaps the Gender Recognition Bill fiasco in which, to Sturgeon’s surprise, Scots breathed a sigh of relief rather than outrage when the UK Government intervened. Perhaps she was indeed just fed up. In time we will know more.

The usual cheerleaders step forward. They are gutted, tears flow. Much is written about how wonderful Nicola Sturgeon was as our Dear Leader.

Curiously, the one issue on which her supporters would point to failure – the lack of any meaningful progress towards separating Scotland from the UK – is the one issue that I would say is her greatest political success.

The defeat in the 2014 referendum could have shattered the SNP. Thanks largely to Nicola Sturgeon it did not.

Despite the social and economic problems of Scotland leaving the UK, Sturgeon’s skill in positioning the SNP as the party For Scotland, the successful distortion of all the UK Government did as bad and all the Scottish Government did as good, taking claim for all successes and dodging responsibility for all failures, worked well.

That the SNP displaced Labour as the dominant party in Scotland is a political success both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon can credibly claim.

Through all the noise and tears, however, a sober analysis of Nicola Sturgeon’s time in office is that as far as its real impact on Scotland and its people is concerned, it has been an abject failure.

On her watch the economy has grown less than that of the UK as a whole and our fiscal and trade deficits are higher. Our education system, once envied, is now second rate despite the best efforts of the actual teachers. Our health outcomes are in many cases worse not better, death rates from cancer and suicide in Scotland are simply appalling.

Despite more money to spend per head on public services than the rest of the UK and higher taxes our health, education and transport systems are no better. The self-proclaimed better Covid outcome in Scotland is now shown to be false, it was Boris Johnson’s backing of a bold vaccine plan that actually made the difference for all of the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon failed to understand that money had to be made before it was spent, that the economy was not something to be regulated, taxed and used as a means to impose woke policies but something to be supported and encouraged.

The great independence project became central to everything and all was subordinated to it. The Scottish Parliament failed to function, SNP MSPs voted again and again for daft laws, parliamentary committees failed to scrutinise legislation, consultations became a sham with people with the “wrong” views belittled and ignored, the legal system lent on, critics petulantly put down.

The Sturgeon years have damaged our country – both Scotland and the UK. The endless seeking of grievance, the creation of false difference, the distortion of the truth which the SNP administration has specialised in has taken its toll. We are a nation divided and we are weaker and poorer for that.

Sturgeon’s departure gives Scotland a chance for a reset which we must take.

If the SNP wants to serve Scotland it should stop agitating for a referendum which few actually want. Instead it should explicitly say that only in 2034 – a 20 year generation on from the last referendum – will it revisit the subject again of whether it wants to seek another referendum. The SNP should say that in the intervening 11 years it will work tirelessly to make devolution work within the context of the UK to address the real issues we face on the economy and public services.

If the SNP stretch out their hand seeking consensus in support of devolution the UK Government should respond positively. The two governments working together is what people in Scotland repeatedly say they actually want.

In 2034 we can all – political parties and people – look at the position again. Has the UK again proved its worth? Has the two governments working together been a good or a bad thing? Or do we then think decisively, by a clear majority, that we indeed want to go our own way.

After all, 11 years is nothing in a partnership that has lasted well over 300 years. The new leader of the SNP owes it to the people of Scotland to try to make that partnership work rather than wreck it as Nicola Sturgeon did.