Happy Hong Kong?

During the 2023-24 budget presentation earlier this week, Hong Kong’s finance chief, Paul Chan Mo-po, announced the launch of a new “Happy Hong Kong” campaign, with HK$20 million (£2.1m) set aside to boost the amusement of the city’s residents.

Boost it how?

As part of the initiative targeting the general public, the government plans to organise a range of events, including large-scale food fairs and gourmet marketplaces. Chan Mo-po said the campaign "will focus on activities related to gourmet experiences, fun amusements and exciting ambience”. Officials will work with theme parks, including Hong Kong Disneyland, to organise carnivals and funfairs.

What’s the aim?

He said it is hoped that the planned activities “bring more joy” as the city tries to move forward following the impact of the pandemic and three years of heavy Covid-19 restrictions.

It runs alongside…?

The HK$2 billion (£212m) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign which aims to boost tourism - Hong Kong arrivals in December last year were just five per cent of those during 2019, data from the Tourism Board shows. Features of the tourism drive include the city giving away 500,000 plane tickets to overseas visitors. The tickets will be distributed to Hong Kong airlines to be handed out to visitors in overseas markets, with carriers staging games, activities such as lucky draws and buy-one-get-one-free offers. Vouchers will also be given to tourists to spend at shops or visitor attractions, transportation and other purposes to enhance their stay.

Back at home…?

The government will hand residents HK$5,000 (£530) in spending vouchers and as well as funfairs and gourmet events, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said the city will also give away 80,000 tickets to residents to travel overseas.

What’s the reaction been?

Investors were seemingly unimpressed with the fiscal approach and the Hong Kong stock market fell, as commentators pointed to the reality of life in Hong Kong now under the rule of Beijing, with a mass “brain drain” exodus from the city since the beginning of the pandemic, in response to both the restrictions and the political upheaval in Hong Kong. Its population fell 1.6 per cent to just over 7 million last year, marking the biggest year-on-year drop on record.

Can governments really legislate for happiness?

Third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, said: "The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government.”

What would make us happy at home?

Some shopping vouchers and plane tickets would surely hit the spot, but one suspects that any money budgeted toward “bringing more joy” may spark a stooshie over exactly how to bring joy and a rabble over whether we should be spending on bringing joy in the first place and thus, defeat the purpose.