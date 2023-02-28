AUDIT Scotland’s report on the NHS in Scotland, published last week, made difficult reading but its key finding – that workforce capacity is the biggest risk to NHS recovery – came as no surprise to the Royal College of Nursing or our members.
It is clear that, as the largest group within the NHS workforce, the retention and recruitment of nursing staff must be an absolute priority for the Scottish Government and NHS employers.
Nursing can be the most fulfilling career. But more must be done to make it attractive and to reward the skills, expertise and safety-critical role that nurses play. Fair pay is the building block to achieving this and today we have opened our consultation on the new pay offer from the Scottish Government.
Being paid fairly is crucial, and many of our members have been hit hard by the cost of living crisis. But pay alone will not address the chronic staff shortages and service pressures.
The offer being considered by members also includes a commitment to review the wider Agenda for Change terms and conditions for NHS staff. The current structure has been in place for more than 20 years and must be modernised to reflect the changes to roles, responsibilities and how services are delivered.
Action is required to look at the long-term issues that impact on career progression and flexibility for nursing roles and to ensure that the knowledge and clinical expertise of registered nurses are recognised and valued.
These proposals are a direct result of the RCN’s ongoing dispute and the strength of our mandate for strike action. We are recommending our members accept this new offer as we believe it will have a positive impact. However, the decision sits with our members and if they vote to reject, we will not hesitate to act on our mandate for industrial action – a move which the latest polling shows the public would support.
I must acknowledge that the Scottish Government does appear to finally be listening and willing to act on safe staffing. The ministerial-led Nursing and Midwifery Taskforce announced last week sits alongside the review of Agenda for Change but is not linked to the pay offer. Again, this has been secured by the RCN as a direct response to our members standing up and speaking out.
This taskforce is an opportunity to address many long-standing concerns and for the nursing profession to look to the future. As well as making recommendations on how to retain and develop our experienced and skilled existing staff, it will consider the support available for student nurses to ensure they can complete their studies, join and stay in the workforce and will suggest improvements to the routes into the profession to encourage more people into nursing.
Nursing staff provide care from birth to end of life. This is an opportunity to recognise their safety critical role, to address the workforce crisis and to make nursing a career of choice once again. The RCN will hold the Scottish Government to this commitment to deliver a sustainable nursing workforce for Scotland.
Colin Poolman is Director of RCN Scotland
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here