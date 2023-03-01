They are questions lost in the first week of campaigning to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP and as First Minister of Scotland. A storm consumed the contest over marriage equality, Kate Forbes’ religious beliefs, and Humza Yousaf’s voting record.

By the end of day one, Kate Forbes’ comments that she would have voted against marriage equality – a policy issue settled before Sturgeon became First Minister – had already begun a torrent of criticism from Forbes’ peers. Within a day, she had lost four of her original 12 endorsements from her colleagues in the Scottish and Westminster Parliaments.

Since then, Forbes has gained just a single explicit backer among her colleagues, whereas her main rival, Humza Yousaf, has more than doubled his endorsements from 16 to 33.

Yousaf faced questions over marriage equality, despite being an open backer of the legislation who endorsed it publicly and voted for it in the Scottish Parliament at stage one.

He missed the final vote while on ministerial business, and his opponents have accused him of ducking it under pressure from Muslim faith leaders. A version of this accusation was articulated last week by Alex Neil, an SNP Cabinet Secretary in the government that passed marriage equality. It should be noted that Neil has backed Kate Forbes, and no hard evidence was produced to support the allegation.

For his part, later in the week, Yousaf refused to say whether there would be a place for Forbes in his government should he win, having asked who wouldn’t want her in government.

All this hostility has surprised some at the supposedly sudden breakdown of the SNP’s almost legendary internal discipline. But really, it shouldn’t come as a surprise – and it hasn’t been sudden.

The SNP’s most significant strength over the past two decades has been its capacity to bring a wide range of people with diverse views under a single umbrella in the pursuit of a single, overriding shared goal: independence.

But the prospects of achieving that goal have gradually receded over the past seven years since the vote to leave the European Union and Nicola Sturgeon’s immediate demand for another independence referendum.

As they have, and as gradually greater numbers of the SNP membership have realised that the roadblocks placed in their way by the UK Government may be insurmountable in the near-term, dissent among the ranks has grown.

The SNP’s 2019 conference saw then-Inverclyde Council SNP group leader Chris McEleny booed as he tried to move an emergency motion to debate an independence ‘Plan B’. His proposal was derided by the leadership at the time but is recognisable today as akin to Nicola Sturgeon’s de facto referendum.

The following year, internal elections saw a slew of candidates elected to key party posts who directly opposed the leadership on several issues, from the party’s independence strategy to gender recognition reform and its orientation on economic policy.

And 2021 saw the launch of the Alba Party, led by former SNP First Minister Alex Salmond and standing as candidates a multitude of defectors from the SNP – not to mention nabbing two of the SNP’s Westminster Group, Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill.

The receding prospects of another independence vote have turned the SNP’s greatest strength into what could be a significant weakness. With no clear path to its unifying goal, the political space for internal conflict over independence and any other deeply held but not universally shared political conviction has exploded.

The SNP has not become a party divided overnight – it has fractionalised over the past seven years. But as Nicola Sturgeon steps away and the party engages in its first competitive leadership election in two decades, those divisions are being exposed to the public on a greater scale and in more depth than ever.

For decades, the SNP’s answers to those crucial questions – what are you for, and how do you achieve it – have been clear. Independence, through a democratic referendum.

All three candidates will tell you that the SNP’s purpose remains independence, but none have a clear plan to get there. Forbes and Yousaf seem to be signalling a step back from the de facto referendum, arguing that more must be done to win support for independence before holding a vote.

Neither seems to have a clear idea of how to shift public opinion, however – certainly not given the degree of polarisation over the constitution.

The only candidate proposing a clear timetable for a vote is Ash Regan, who has suggested treating all Westminster and Holyrood elections henceforth as votes on independence. However, she has repeatedly foundered when asked how she would deal with the UK Government rejecting such votes as mandates to open negotiations over independence.

The only candidate with a timetable to a referendum is Ash Regan but even then, has no answer to the obstacle of UK obstruction (Image: Stewart Attwood)

Regan has similarly stumbled in her comparisons of Scotland to Ireland and the United States, both of which fought bloody civil wars to achieve their independence. The former remains partitioned, having suffered decades of internecine violence before the Good Friday Agreement.

And her reiteration of the SNP’s stance on the right to self-determination fairs no better, given the UK Supreme Court’s clear rebuke of the notion that Scotland has any right to remedial secession and the ambiguity in international law over whether such a right exists for any non-colony.

These difficulties also reflect the challenges Forbes or Yousaf would face should their party members vote to pursue a de facto referendum strategy following the leadership contest.

What is your purpose? How will you achieve it?

Without a unifying purpose and a clear strategy, the SNP will continue to be a party divided. The future First Minister will be forced to continue dealing with dissent and rebellion.

And if voters see the SNP at the next election as a party divided over what it is for and how to achieve it, they will be more than justified in looking elsewhere.