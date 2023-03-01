ESPECIALLY loud Tory cheers erupted for the man who got Protocol done. Fair play: it’s amazing to get anything done in politics, which is normally the gentle, unfulfilling art of futility.
Tory MPs think it futile to groan when Stephen Flynn rises to speak. They used to blow big raspberries at his predecessor, Ian Blackford. But they hang on every word of the new SNP leader at Westminster, perhaps because his skinhead mien scares them. Or perhaps it’s his big baldy brain.
This time round, it was engaged with full thrusters on when the natty Nat raised the question of the aforementioned Northern Ireland Protocol.
“Yesterday, the Pryme [as he pronounces it] Minister said that EU single market access was special, exciting and attractive. If that’s the case, why is he denying it to the rest of us?”
We were unsure if he meant “us” Scots or Brits. Scottish Nationalists are exceptionalists – wha’s like us? Gey few, and they’re all glad of it – but on this occasion I think he spoke for Britain.
Rishi Sunak, a Prime Minister, said it was “disappointing” that Mr F was “seeking to play politics with the situation in Northern Ireland”. Yes, that was his job.
Mr Flynn, with an innocent expression belying a cunning plan, noted that, while the PM had praised EU single market access as good for business, Labour leader Keir Starmer had said it would not boost economic growth.
“Does it hurt the Pryme Minister to learn that the UK Labour Party believe in Brexit more than he does?” Ooh, clever. Killing two birds with one stone.
Mr Sunak trilled that the Northern Ireland Protocol was “about Northern Ireland”. Oh, it’s about Northern Ireland? Good heavens. Why weren’t we told?
We can tell you that Joanna Cherry is one of the SNP’s more able contributors, which is arguably the smallest compliment in political history. Noting the PM’s claim that his deal had put Northern Ireland in an “unbelievably special position”, she asked: “If there can be a very, very special status for the province of Northern Ireland, why can’t there be a very, very special status for the nation of Scotland?”
Who knows? Maybe it’s because, unlike the Northern Irish, we Scots don’t get all red faced and shout about things. I’ll just read that last sentence back. Something about it isn’t quite right, but I can’t put my finger on it.
Talking of things that aren’t right, Labour leader Mr Starmer thought he’d identified one such when he said that, after 13 years of Tory failure, the average family in Britain would soon be poorer than its counterpart in Poland. We wondered: so? Is that going against the natural order? Talk about entitled.
If this “shocking state of affairs” continued, we’d soon see “a generation of young people learning to say Auf Weidersehen, Pet in Polish”. Pet? Auf? Polish? What could it all mean?
Sir Keir continued that Rishi should “stand up to vested interests” – too weak, d’you see? – such as oil and gas companies making huge profits.
The PM retorted tit-for-tit that Keir should “stand up to the vested interests in the unions” – too weak, d’you see? – and pointed out that, on a rare occasion when the Labour leader had left North London, for Davos, he must have missed a survey showing all the top tycoons considered Britain “their number one European investment destination”.
Sir Keir tutted to titters that all the best CEOs now considered Labour the best party for business, and then tried changing the subject. But Rishi persisted in picking apart Labour’s “absurd policy” of opposing any new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, meaning we’d have to import the stuff, causing twice the amount of emissions.
Mr Speaker: “It was a question about house-building.” True enough. Mr Starmer had spoken of “a whole generation of people desperate to get on the housing ladder”. Ah, the Thatcherite dream. Thus Labour: party of British entitlement, Brexit, big business and property ownership.
But it was the PM who quoted Mrs T on Labour: “always running out of other people’s money.”
Money has never been a problem in the Conservative Party. As Ruth Cadbury (Lab) pointed out, a Conservative Party donor had spent £25,000 on a crystal encrusted portrait of the Prime Minister, while another had paid £40,000 for a shooting trip. All this, while rough sleeping figures were up 26 per cent.
Mr Sunak said Britain had “one of the lowest rough sleeping rates in the world”.
But he probably thinks rough sleeping means going to bed in itchy pyjamas.
