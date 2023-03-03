THE ghost of the pandemic has returned to even some scores both at home and abroad.
The FBI has turned its guns on China, claiming the “most likely” cause of Covid was a lab leak in Wuhan. The accusation is enough to turn China into the world’s demon if proven. Of course, the allegation comes from American intelligence, so there’s plenty of scope for China to say the claims are politicised. After all, relations between China and America are in a deep freeze over the recent spying balloon escapades and the running sore of Taiwan.
At home, the ghost of pandemic is shredding what nanoparticles remain of Tory ‘honour’ thanks to the sheer idiocy of Matt Hancock giving his WhatsApp messages to one of the most ruthless journalists alive, Isabel Oakeshott. Hancock gave Oakeshott the texts so she could ghostwrite his pandemic memoir. She signed a non-disclosure agreement, welched on it, and gave the messages to the Telegraph.
The revelations have painted UK Tory government ministers as cowards, boors, and idiots inimical to the interests of the British people. Though I guess you could say, ‘what’s new?’
For starters, we learned Hancock, when health secretary, rejected expert medical advice that everyone going into care homes should be tested. Guidance later mandated tests only for those leaving hospital. To purloin a phrase allegedly uttered by Boris Johnson, the result was seemingly that bodies piled high. Fury among relatives of the dead is visceral. Hancock has little reputation to destroy, but his name is even more sullied, trampled in the gutter. He disputes the claims saying messages were “doctored".
Then up popped Jacob Rees-Mogg. He got special treatment for his son, we discovered. During a national shortage of testing kits, one was specially couriered to Chateau Mogg for his child. It’s an act of such selfish cowardice that had Mogg been onboard the Titanic one wonders if he would have accepted an offer to dress as a granny to make it onto the lifeboats. Mogg claims he didn’t request “special treatment”.
Then enter Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, sneering at teachers, and accusing them of using pandemic as an excuse not to work. Hancock called teaching unions “arses”. These are loathsome slurs on frontline workers who put themselves at risk while politicians shuffled papers.
What we’re witnessing is some foreshadowing of the coming Covid inquiries. Covid is by no means done with the great and the good. Those who in power failed us will very soon be paying a hard price.
