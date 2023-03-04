GOSH, look, I know the optics for all of this WhatsApp nonsense don’t look great.

As my loveable Cockney showbiz agent Vince said to me just this morning; ‘You’re not going to get any yellow plastic stars for this bin fire of a mess, Jungle Boy.’

But I admit I have been a little naïve in trusting Isabel Oakeshott with 100,000 of my Whats Apps while working together on the Pandemic Diaries. I trusted her to get my defence in first, blaming everyone but me for the fiasco, especially Dom.

I trusted Isabel to explain how I broke Covid rules only because I’d grabbed onto love – and as you’ve seen the pics of me and Gina, you know how just how hard I grabbed.

But what does Isabel do? She decides to tell the truth. And Vince suggested, gently, I should have seen it coming.

‘Listen, you cretin,” he said affectionately. ‘The woman stitched Cameron up like a kipper when she wrote his biog Call Me Dave, claiming how he once inserted his majority into a pig’s gob. And you hired her?’

I protested, claiming Isabel to be a sound Gordonstoun girl.

‘Shuttit, you muppet,’ he joked. ‘She was given access to Brexit campaigner Arron Banks’ emails, to write his referendum account The Bad Boys of Brexit, and she published the emails, again arguing all that public interest stuff. Can you read?’

I wanted to argue that Isabel is a lovely right-wing journalist and sympathetic to the cause of the little guys such as myself, but Vince was keen to finish his point.

‘Bloodshott was against all of your lockdown policies, you useless little fart. She had no loyalty to you. She’s Mata Hari with blonde hair and a laptop.’

I told him I’d stood up to Isabel, in a non-threatening manner of course, about breaking our non-disclosure agreement, and quoted her soft retort.

‘Matt, you took off to the jungle when we were writing the book. You’re a duplicitous little creep who couldn’t be trusted with a paper round, never mind the nation’s health’.

And I explained to Vince how I remonstrated with her, because the truth is I never had a paper round, so how could she know I would have made a mess of it?

I even broached the subject of journalistic integrity.

Again she giggled, and replied ‘Where was your integrity when you were chewing on kangaroo foreskin, or pretending to know the words to Sweet Caroline, you shyster?’

Vince was gurgling with laughter at this point.

‘Hancock, you’ve been taken in by Michelle Mone and now Buckshott – who’s Judas, Janine Butcher and Prince Hans from Frozen - all rolled into one.’

Well, all I can say is if I’m guilty of anything it’s just being too trustful, as the Covid inquiry will agree.

And thankfully Vince agrees I’m still perfect for reality TV.

He said ‘If Babycham can make a comeback so can you. It’s also sickeningly sweet, pointless, and full of gas.’