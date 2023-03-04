The consequences of not doing anything about throwaway cans and bottles are also clear. Not only is Scotland in the middle of a litter emergency, our entire climate is under critical strain and every government should be under an obligation to protect the environment for future generations. Reducing plastic waste isn’t just about helping to clear litter from our streets – although that is important – recycling plastic and glass that would otherwise be thrown away is also an effective step we can take to help tackle climate change.

We’ve also seen how deposit return schemes can work in other countries. Slovakia, for example, introduced a scheme last year under which customers pay €0.15 when they buy a single-use container which can be refunded at collection points. In the first year of the scheme, 1.1billion cans and bottles were sold in the country, of which 820million were collected to be recycled. It shows that, properly managed, a deposit return scheme can work effectively.

In principle, Scotland’s system is designed to work along the same lines. From August, shoppers are due to pay an extra 20p when buying a can or bottle and if they want the 20p back, they will have to take the container to a recycling point. The deposit will then be refunded in the form of cash or vouchers over the counter or from a “reverse vending machine”. We are told there will be some 17,000 such machines up and running across the country by the summer.

But not only has the scheme faced a barrage of criticism, particularly from small businesses and the hospitality industry, it now looks uncertain that it will be delivered as promised and on time. It was due to be introduced in April 2021 but was postponed because of the pandemic – and no one could have predicted that. But now even the new date is looking distinctly doubtful.

Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for the scheme, is still insisting the new launch day remains August 16 and says any further delay would be a kick in the teeth for businesses that have been preparing for the big day. However, all three of the candidates to become the next First Minister have indicated that they would either scrap, delay or amend the scheme. It also looks possible that if the Scottish Government did plough ahead regardless, the UK Government would block the scheme by refusing to grant a trading exemption under the Internal Markets Act.

Another problem is that a scheme that is supposed to be part of the answer to litter and climate change is still beset by questions just weeks before it is due to start. One of the most important is what will happen to customers, often elderly or frail, who rely on home delivery. Such customers were promised sellers would have to offer to take the bottles back, but this will not now be in place, we are told, until 2025.

In the meantime, at the height of the cost of living crisis, are customers simply expected to absorb the extra cost? The head of the organisation charged with running the scheme, David Harris, has also said that the extra production and admin costs will inevitably lead to higher prices for consumers in addition to the 20p deposit – a rise in prices which couldn’t come at a worse time.

Another serious concern is the effect the deposit scheme will have on kerbside collections. It took a long time for councils to get up and running with collections and in many parts of the country, they are now working very effectively and have made a huge contribution to recycling.

However, some councils are saying that because of the deposit scheme, it will no longer be economical for them to carry on collecting glass once bottles are removed from the process. Have the consequences of this been thought through?

The warnings from Scotland’s business community have also grown louder as the supposed start date has loomed. The Night Time Industries Association estimates that for the typical small business, the deposit return scheme will cost between £3,000 and £5,000 in set-up and infrastructure costs and result in a further permanent cashflow deficit of up to £5,000 per premises.

One of the problems for producers as well is having to have different labels and barcodes for products sold in Scotland and those sold in the rest of the UK, where a separate scheme is not due to come in until 2025. All of this costs time, money, and effort at a time when businesses are already under considerable pressure.

It may be that the Scottish Government decides the scheme is too important to delay again but can it really ignore the chorus of voices that say it is unworkable in its current form? It’s a good sign that the Scottish Government had adjusted the scheme in some ways, including introducing a £22m package to help cover producers’ upfront expenses, but it looks like it isn’t really listening to the likes of Steve Annand, of the Scottish wine and spirit merchant Inverarity Morton, who says the tweaks aren’t enough and the whole process hasn’t been fully thought through.

The exasperation of businesses like Inverarity Morton is entirely understandable. They do not have the clear and concise information they need. They are confused about their obligations. And they are worried about the extra costs they are likely to incur at a time when high energy, commodity and wage costs mean some businesses are barely surviving. The fact that it is still unclear whether the UK Government will grant an exemption for the scheme from the UK Internal Market Act adds another worrying uncertainty to an already confused situation.

The Scottish Government cannot simply ignore all of this but it could try to learn the lessons – on consultation for example. Businesses say they were not properly consulted and many also detect a lack of sympathy from ministers and a determination to carry on regardless. The business community could have been an ally in this process – they have been at pains to stress their commitment to the principles of the scheme – but instead the danger is that a badly-managed policy will be pushed through in the face of criticism from the people who will be affected by it.

All of it – the unanswered questions, the concern from businesses, the worry about extra costs for consumers and producers – mean another delay to its implementation must be inevitable. The Scottish Government is right to see a deposit return scheme as central to its commitment to recycling, climate change and net zero.

But it cannot continue to ignore the hundreds of leading figures across the food, drink and hospitality sector who are calling for the initiative to be paused. It is better surely to implement an important policy later and better rather than early and badly.

It would be wiser too to look again at the concerns, revise the system where necessary, and reintroduce it when everyone, including the Scottish Government, is better prepared.