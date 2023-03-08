Not that you would know this from the way the media and politicians in Scotland portray those who voted to leave the EU. They are treated like a tiny cult: barmy, idiots, morons, detestable people – to be ignored or vilified. The fact that a large minority of Scots voted for Brexit is just airbrushed out of history.

Which brings us to Kate Forbes.

Let’s ignore for the moment that all three of the candidates for SNP leader – and therefore for First Minister of Scotland – hold to the idea that separating Scotland from the rest of the UK is a good plan. It simply isn’t. Leaving the well-functioning UK single market – by far Scotland’s biggest export market and kissing goodbye to the pound and fiscal transfers which help pay for public services here is a very bad plan.

Each of Ash Regan, Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes think otherwise so we can hold that equally against them, it is not a differentiating factor.

If all you care about is the cause of Scottish separation collapsing in a heap then Humza Yousaf is your man. A person can have bad luck, life isn’t always an endless upward curve but Humza has made a bit of a specialty of mucking things up.

His Hate Crime Act is so flawed it hasn’t even been put into place yet. The NHS is worse not better under his watch. He thinks the Gender Recognition Bill is still worthy of support and that the SNP Government’s record is a good one. I cannot think of a single thing that is better now than when the SNP took office. The SNP Government has been useless. Humza is the ideal continuity candidate.

Ash Regan started off with two large ticks because she not only realised the Gender Recognition Bill was a lemon but had the courage to resign her ministerial position in order to vote against it. Having a spine was a rare thing amongst SNP MSPs in Sturgeon’s reign. Unfortunately, her recent pronouncements on economic and constitutional matters show she hasn’t really got a clue. She won’t win anyway.

Which brings us back once again to Kate Forbes. She has had the good sense to say that some of the things the SNP Government has done are daft. I am not talking about social matters, of which more later, but economic ones. The kneejerk addiction to regulation, the lack of understanding of business, just loving renationalising things, mucking up transport, daft bottle return schemes and let’s not even talk about ferries.

Kate Forbes appears to get that before you spend a pound you have to make it. If you actually want to deliver good public services sustainably for the long-term, this is crucial.

But, oh dear me, poor Kate may have blown her chances by doing two things. First, telling the truth about what she believes in and second, as a consequence of that, showing herself to be not socially progressive. Humza doesn’t make errors like that. The howls have been so predictable, as has the switching to support for other candidates for the SNP leadership by her “surprised” initial backers. Predictable and pathetic.

Kate Forbes’ views on gay marriage are shared by hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland. Her views on the ability to swiftly change your gender (bear in mind that’s actually biologically impossible) are shared by a sizable majority.

Her views must not disqualify her from becoming First Minister of our country. All of us, all, have a view on something which is important to us on which we are amongst a minority in the population. Abortion, nuclear weapons, women’s rights, climate change are examples of issues on which opinions are strong and people divided.

Being able to hold a minority view and not be persecuted is not enough in a civilised society. You must be able to hold a minority view and participate fully in civic life, that’s what real diversity and democracy are all about. What is wrong if you are a politician is hiding your views, the public must know what you think on key issues and decide for themselves whether they want to vote for you or not because of them.

Groupthink and the exclusion of those with unfashionable views is fundamentally wrong and dangerous. The treatment of Kate Forbes by the media and her own colleagues has been shameful.

If the small electorate who will chose our next First Minister care about a competent Government then they can only make one choice, Kate Forbes.