Herald columnist and former Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins has warned there could be a constitutional row over boycotting Israel if Humza Yousaf wins the SNP leadership race.
Writing in tomorrow’s Herald, Mr Tomkins said legislation is being prepared around the issue of governing public bodies being able to impose their own boycotts or sanction campaigns against foreign countries.
He said: "When it comes, all eyes in Bute House will be on whether the legislation applies only to public authorities in England or to public bodies across the whole of the UK, binding the Scottish Government as much as it binds, say, Leicester City Council.
“Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has family in Gaza. In the pursuit of public policy touching on the Middle East, It is unlikely, I should have thought, that a Yousaf-led administration will view Israeli-Palestine politics from the same perspective as the Foreign Office. Certainly the Scottish Greens, whom Mr Yousaf would like to retain in office alongside him, take the hardest of hard lines when it comes to Israel.”
* Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.
Mr Tomkins' full column will be available on our website in the morning.
