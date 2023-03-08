Scotland, world capital of virtue-signalling, stands with its North London brothers and sisters. So, the three Norths (London, England and Scotia) are all over the place. It’s very confusing.

Thankfully, Prime Minister’s Questions is a weekly event where everything is cleared up to everyone’s satisfaction and the UK is brought together in harmony once more. Doctor, I think these pills are having side-effects.

As the two sides faced each other yesterday – stale pale anti-racist against Tory PM and Home Secretary of ethnic minority descent – a fault line divided compassion and political opportunism. It was not clear who was standing on which side.

Westminster Sketch: Flynn not standing on Protocol as Labour root for Brexit

Labour leader Keir Starmer was certainly feeling unusually compassionate towards Home Secretary Suella Braverman, noting with approval her recent assessment of the Government’s record on immigration as “tough talk and inadequate action”. Did the PM agree?

Nope. Rishi Sunak said his “compassionate” measures were designed to break the criminal gangs currently ruling the waves. And ruling the waves was Britannia’s job. Mr Starmer’s only plan, meanwhile, was “open-door immigration and unlimited asylum”.

Naw it wiznae, said Sir Keir. “Nobody on this side of the House wants open borders,” quoth he. “On that side they lost control of the borders.” Well, at least the second bit was true.

The PM said the Horrible Gentleman had been “on the wrong side of the issue his entire career”. He’d described all immigration law as “racist”, said it was a mistake to control immigration, and “never, ever supported tougher asylum laws”.

Sir Keir’s face took on a sepia glow as he went to his happy place: the past. “When I was in charge of prosecutions” – here we go; he should light a pipe when coming away with this line – “I extradited countless rapists.”

Yeah? said Rishi. Well, now he was “just another leftie lawyer standing in our way”. Maybe, but behind him was an edgy-looking skinhead whose Doc Marten would be launched up the backside of anyone saying he wasn’t compassionate.

Westminster Sketch: Palaver over Protocol as Gollum the PM protects ‘precious’ union

On International Women’s Day, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wanted the PM to reconfirm that, under his proposed new law, a woman sex-trafficked to the UK on a small boat would not be afforded protection.

As Mr Sunak started to answer, a hollerin’ a-started, and Mr Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, had to step in: “Can I just say to the SNP it’s quite right that the questions are asked but shouting from up there is not helping anybody.” A correct analysis.

Accordingly, it was ignored. Sir Lindsay again: “Mr McDonald, I don’t need to hear you chundering all the way through.” Chundering indeed. There’s a specific chapter headed “Chundering” in standing orders.

Whatever Rishi was saying – something about “There is nothing fair, there is nothing compassionate about sustaining a system where … people are dying” – Stephen took it as a “yes” to his question, and opined: “What a complete and utter disgrace.”

Well there you are, but it was no surprise, said the Flynnster, from a government that had spoken of “invasions”. Only the previous day, they’d talked of 100 million people coming to “these” – that’ll be England’s, mate – “shores”. Then they’d ramped it up to “billions”. Could get quite crowded, right enough. Though not here. For some reason, few choose Scotland as desired destination.

“From whom,” asked the follicle-free bad boy, “is his government taking inspiration: Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell?”

Crivvens, all this on top of leading philosopher Gary Lineker calling the Government Nazis. Nowhere much you can go after that.

Westminster Sketch: As war rages in Ukraine, truce is declared in House of Commons

Mr Sunak went mildly doolally, retorting: “What a lot of nonsense.” He added: “The figure of 100 million doesn’t come from the Government. It comes from the United Nations.”

Talking of invasions, Britain faces an influx of ululating performers for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Kevin Brennan (Lab) complained that tickets were being snapped up by touts, leaving decent sad-cases unable to attend. This latest example of “rampant rip-off culture in Tory Britain” was “particularly despicable”, he said. First World problem, mate.

Chris Clarkson (Con) talked about the need for more women in politics, apropos of which he asked the PM to note that, last week, he’d been “auctioned off” to help the Conservative Women's Organisation. I see. And people think the Greens are weird. Chris added that his mother was sitting in the public gallery.

Rishi: “I assume it wasn’t his mother that bid for him successfully.”