THE Illegal Migration Bill divides the nation(s). It’s a Conservative measure designed to appease the working classes of the Red Wall but despised by the bourgeois socialists of North London.
Scotland, world capital of virtue-signalling, stands with its North London brothers and sisters. So, the three Norths (London, England and Scotia) are all over the place. It’s very confusing.
Thankfully, Prime Minister’s Questions is a weekly event where everything is cleared up to everyone’s satisfaction and the UK is brought together in harmony once more. Doctor, I think these pills are having side-effects.
As the two sides faced each other yesterday – stale pale anti-racist against Tory PM and Home Secretary of ethnic minority descent – a fault line divided compassion and political opportunism. It was not clear who was standing on which side.
Westminster Sketch: Flynn not standing on Protocol as Labour root for Brexit
Labour leader Keir Starmer was certainly feeling unusually compassionate towards Home Secretary Suella Braverman, noting with approval her recent assessment of the Government’s record on immigration as “tough talk and inadequate action”. Did the PM agree?
Nope. Rishi Sunak said his “compassionate” measures were designed to break the criminal gangs currently ruling the waves. And ruling the waves was Britannia’s job. Mr Starmer’s only plan, meanwhile, was “open-door immigration and unlimited asylum”.
Naw it wiznae, said Sir Keir. “Nobody on this side of the House wants open borders,” quoth he. “On that side they lost control of the borders.” Well, at least the second bit was true.
The PM said the Horrible Gentleman had been “on the wrong side of the issue his entire career”. He’d described all immigration law as “racist”, said it was a mistake to control immigration, and “never, ever supported tougher asylum laws”.
Sir Keir’s face took on a sepia glow as he went to his happy place: the past. “When I was in charge of prosecutions” – here we go; he should light a pipe when coming away with this line – “I extradited countless rapists.”
Yeah? said Rishi. Well, now he was “just another leftie lawyer standing in our way”. Maybe, but behind him was an edgy-looking skinhead whose Doc Marten would be launched up the backside of anyone saying he wasn’t compassionate.
Westminster Sketch: Palaver over Protocol as Gollum the PM protects ‘precious’ union
On International Women’s Day, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn wanted the PM to reconfirm that, under his proposed new law, a woman sex-trafficked to the UK on a small boat would not be afforded protection.
As Mr Sunak started to answer, a hollerin’ a-started, and Mr Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, had to step in: “Can I just say to the SNP it’s quite right that the questions are asked but shouting from up there is not helping anybody.” A correct analysis.
Accordingly, it was ignored. Sir Lindsay again: “Mr McDonald, I don’t need to hear you chundering all the way through.” Chundering indeed. There’s a specific chapter headed “Chundering” in standing orders.
Whatever Rishi was saying – something about “There is nothing fair, there is nothing compassionate about sustaining a system where … people are dying” – Stephen took it as a “yes” to his question, and opined: “What a complete and utter disgrace.”
Well there you are, but it was no surprise, said the Flynnster, from a government that had spoken of “invasions”. Only the previous day, they’d talked of 100 million people coming to “these” – that’ll be England’s, mate – “shores”. Then they’d ramped it up to “billions”. Could get quite crowded, right enough. Though not here. For some reason, few choose Scotland as desired destination.
“From whom,” asked the follicle-free bad boy, “is his government taking inspiration: Nigel Farage or Enoch Powell?”
Crivvens, all this on top of leading philosopher Gary Lineker calling the Government Nazis. Nowhere much you can go after that.
Westminster Sketch: As war rages in Ukraine, truce is declared in House of Commons
Mr Sunak went mildly doolally, retorting: “What a lot of nonsense.” He added: “The figure of 100 million doesn’t come from the Government. It comes from the United Nations.”
Talking of invasions, Britain faces an influx of ululating performers for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Kevin Brennan (Lab) complained that tickets were being snapped up by touts, leaving decent sad-cases unable to attend. This latest example of “rampant rip-off culture in Tory Britain” was “particularly despicable”, he said. First World problem, mate.
Chris Clarkson (Con) talked about the need for more women in politics, apropos of which he asked the PM to note that, last week, he’d been “auctioned off” to help the Conservative Women's Organisation. I see. And people think the Greens are weird. Chris added that his mother was sitting in the public gallery.
Rishi: “I assume it wasn’t his mother that bid for him successfully.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here