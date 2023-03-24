The Coronation will be at Murrayfield Stadium it appears. Whether Harry Styles or Beyonce will open the golden envelope and announce the new First Minister is as yet unclear. But like I said, nothing is normal anymore so why not stage the declaration in a venue which would hold the entirety of the SNP’s rather dwindled membership?

It’s all been quite comic - in a bleakly absurdist way - and so understandably unionists have had their laughs at the expense of the SNP over the last demented month. ‘Independence thermometers’ anyone?

Here’s the thing, though: unionists can sneer all they want. That’s easy. We can all point and laugh. But the unionist parties hold no answers to what ails either Scotland or the rest of the UK. In a way, the joke is on them. Since Nicola Sturgeon resigned, the SNP has been in a state of Keystone Kops style chaos. If unionists couldn’t make ground amid such an utter shambles, when will they ever?

YouGov polling between February 17-20, immediately after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, put the SNP on 38% in a Westminster election, Scottish Conservatives on 19%, Scottish Labour on 29%, the LibDems on 6% and Greens on 4%. The last YouGov poll, conducted between March 9-13, had the SNP on 39%, Conservatives on 16%, Labour 29%, LibDems 6% and Greens 6%.

Now clearly, the SNP’s progressive and conservative wings could split the party in two come Monday’s announcement, sending nationalists plummeting in the polls as civil war really takes hold, but what that polling shows is just how incapable unionist parties are of connecting with the Scottish electorate in any meaningful way.

