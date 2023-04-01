And not just the voters. Their colleagues are even worse.

Westminster has been a queasy merry-go-round in recent years.

High office offers no protection. Ministers and indeed Prime Ministers have been among the most regular victims of the order-paper-waving mobs.

But Scotland has been different. Well, a little different.

If you’re the leader of Scottish Labour, good luck to you. Your shelf-life is sub-lettuce.

One’s political life expectancy is a bit better if you’re in charge of the Scottish Tories.

And if you’re a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, congratulations. You’re bound to lead the party at some point.

But it’s the SNP where the difference with Westminster is most pronounced.

The party has had four leaders in 33 years. Scottish Labour has had 10 in 24.

Alex Salmond did it twice, and John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon once apiece.

It is a remarkable record of stability in an otherwise harum-scarum profession.

And now of course we have Humza Yousaf.

All of which is to say that new first ministers don’t come along very often, and so they’re naturally objects of fascination when they do.

All leaders are measured against their predecessors and contemporaries.

Mr Yousaf lionised Ms Sturgeon and Mr Swinney during his leadership campaign, perhaps shrewdly making them seem so colossal that it would be unfair to set him next to them.

"Gimme a break – they’re giants" was the subtext.

But comparisons with Ms Sturgeon will never be far away. Her election-winnings skills had better be his election-winning skills, or he’ll be stuck with a loser’s tag soon enough.

The looming byelection in Rutherglen will be a bracing first test.

On policy Mr Yousaf is in a bind. He embraced the mantle of “continuity candidate” in the campaign, so daren’t junk too much of Ms Sturgeon’s legacy too brutally, even if he knows its flaws. Besides, after more than a decade as a minister, he owns those failures too.

Yet it is clear that he craves change. He was unsentimental in axing older ministers so that he could pack his Government with younger faces.

If you’ve been in power for 16 years, and the opposition are chanting "Time for Change", it’s what you have to do. So there’s pragmatism there, and an intriguing flash of steel.

It’s much too soon to judge the First Minister. Not least because the job changes those who do it. A first minister is always a work in progress.

So The Herald will not rush to a verdict, but report diligently and fairly on the FM’s ups and downs, following the breadcrumb trail of clues that lead to the bigger picture. Please join us.