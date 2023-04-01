HOW do I feel at being effectively dumped by Humza offering me a job as Minister for Hedges and Sheep?

Well, I’m not bleating, if that’s what you’re thinking.

No, as I sit here sipping my lovely hot porridge, I have a wider view. And it’s not that revenge is a dish best served cold.

I’m more likely to follow the Bible line which says, ‘Never take revenge, but leave room for the wrath of the Lord.’ And I’m convinced the wrath of the Lord will manifest itself in the wrath of the voters.

As I’ve said of Humza on the hustings, he’s a jughead who’s failed in three cabinet positions. I’m Mozart to his Salieri, except he can just about play chopsticks. How can he possibly succeed as Top Banana?

And his daftness is underlined by his personal inadequacy and absurd sense of revenge; why would he want to get rid of his election rival, who was closer to him than that dafty doc skier who skittled Gwyneth?

Tony Blair, at least, had the sense to keep Gordon Brown inside the tent. Boris did the same with Dominic Raab. Keir and Angela have buried the hatchet and look to be almost dancing a moonie.

As Neil Gray almost said; ‘Humza Yousaf has not only shot himself in the foot, but there are also more holes in his body than there are in a tramp’s sock.’ But do I have any bigger regrets, now I’m ‘spending more time with the family’?

Not really. I pulled in the popular votes. The people of Scotland saw me as the answer to their prayers, even if the SNP members didn’t have the nerve to break with the Nicola connection.

Do I regret being a cheerleader for Leviticus, 18:22, which basically says gay people should go to the bad fire?

Well, I always wanted to be open and honest, which I admit, in politics is a rare feature – I note Humza didn’t deny he’d abstain in the gay marriage vote – but the fact I’m the people’s choice suggest they accept I can park my views in the Holyrood car park.

Yes, there are those who claim that the ‘Wee Frees’ are a little Antediluvian, that we may have ideologies that make the Amish seem like 1960s hippies attending Woodstock. But personally, I don’t have a problem with any man – or woman – who plans a party around Eurovision and whistles showtunes.

But back to Humza. He’s acting like he’s in the Mean Girls film. And the events of his first FM’s questions show he can get rattled so I don’t think he will go any further than the SNP’s plans for the A9. And we still can’t get the independence numbers up in Scotland.

So, here’s my position. To quote Exodus: 14:14. ‘The Egyptians you see today you will never see again.’ I’m just going to sit back and watch Humza and chums head to Specsavers.