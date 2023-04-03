Success, however, has created problems unforeseen in the 1940s. Back then, many died early, often before the onset of health issues that cripple an aging population. Expensive surgery for hip and knee replacements was unheard of. Furthermore, longevity has ushered in the care crisis that must be addressed sooner rather than later.

Unhealthy lifestyles, including eating, drinking, and smoking to excess, have increased demands on NHS funding. It’s worth comparing wedding photos from the 1940s and 2020s. There isn’t a single overweight, let alone obese, person in my parents’ album. In contrast, modern wedding groups tend to be the fat of the land made flesh.

My mother, one of six children, often spoke of how, pre-NHS, cost discouraged her parents from consulting a doctor. Nowadays, GP waiting rooms are chock a block. Often full of the “worried well” who believe it’s the doctor’s job to find something wrong with them. They feel short-changed if leaving without the obligatory prescription for a panacea. Consequently, millions are wasted through unused drugs mouldering in the country’s bathroom cabinets.

The stress of modern life contributes to a myriad of new problems, such as mental health issues. Have we lost the resilience of our grandparents, who raised large families despite economic depression and world war? They had no access to drugs or counselling; but they coped.

NHS costs have gone through the roof and it can’t go on this way. Perhaps a mixed model, as operates in Ireland, is required. Those who can, contribute towards the cost of consultations, drugs, and treatments. If that’s a bridge too far, more imaginative measures are required. Above all, we must take more responsibility for our own health and wellbeing. Otherwise, financial meltdown awaits.

Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership is not alone in facing a funding crisis. Over the next five years, it must find around £50million. Its cost-cutting strategy includes saving £1.35million, promoting “social remedies” like exercise and volunteering, rather than medication. Exercise should be part of a joined -up, personalised health plan.

Australian research suggests exercise, even brisk walking, can be more effective in treating mental health issues than medicines and psychotherapy. It’s also cheaper with fewer side effects. The benefits of a healthy lifestyle, diet, and exercise into old age are apparent in Japan. It’s home to over 80,000 centenarians. Oh, how we laughed at those Japanese workers and their pre-work PE. Who’s laughing now?

Personal responsibility for exercise and wellbeing is preferable to over reliance on pharmaceuticals. The cash-strapped NHS can’t go on picking up the tab for irresponsible, self-inflicted harm. Doctors must rethink their prescribing practices to wean us off pills. To do so, they need to be confident there are community-based opportunities for prescribed “social remedies.” Not easy when councils are closing swimming pools and leisure facilities. Walking though requires few resources.

Nevertheless, a major shift in policy and practice will require substantial funding. How about raiding the prescription drugs budget? Many are unnecessary and the drugs wasted. Redistribution could provide ring-fenced funding and incentives for keeping fit.

Expectation management and education would be crucial. How will patients, expecting their usual prescription, react if told to walk 10,000 steps each day instead? Expectations will only change if we follow Japan’s example, and bring about a cultural shift. Failing to exercise and look after one’s own health into old age would be considered anti-social, a bit like smoking.

There’s a lot of truth in the old saying that, assuming personal responsibility for your fitness will add years to your life and life to your years. Now where are my trainers?