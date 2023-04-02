Not everyone had cut and run early. BBC Radio 4’s Profile team had been hard at work putting together a portrait of Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s new First Minister. Highly revealing it was too.

Before we get to tales of school reports, ripped trousers and motorcycles, Suella Braverman took a rare turn at being the minister for the Sunday shows.

First stop was Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday. While not a hostile environment for the Home Secretary, it was no walk in the Spring sunshine either.

Host Sophy Ridge reminded her that she had once said she would “love” to have a front page of the Daily Telegraph showing a plane taking off for Rwanda. “That’s my dream, it’s my obsession,” she had said.

“Do you think that sounds a bit weird?” asked Ridge.

The minister replied: “I care very passionately about stopping the boats–- just like the prime minister does, just like the vast majority of British people.”

On BBC1’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Braverman declined to confirm a Sun On Sunday report that ministers were close to signing a contract with Portland Port Authority over “floating accommodation for asylum seekers”, adding: “We’re looking at all options.”

Lisa Nandy, shadow levelling up minister, called the Rwanda plan “outlandish nonsense”.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to be in the situation where we have to dismantle this because I don’t think it’s real, just like the barges that the Home Secretary promised this week that it turns out didn’t exist."

This time last Sunday, Neil Gray was a humble campaign manager for SNP leadership contender Humza Yousaf.

Now the newly promoted Wellbeing Economy Secretary was to be found standing in an unidentified garden talking down the line to Martin Geissler of BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show. Welcome to our world, minister.

Asked about Kate Forbes turning down a place in cabinet as rural affairs secretary, Mr Gray said: “She’s going to continue to be an asset, not just for the SNP but for the independence movement, and the door is open to her to return to cabinet when the time is right for her.”

So to Mr Gray’s boss being the subject of this week’s Profile on Radio 4. Written and presented by Mark Coles, other recent subjects have included Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor and the violinist Nicola Benedetti.

At just 15 minutes, Profile deals in revealing details, particularly from childhood years. It’s the radio equivalent of taking someone home to meet the parents and their big sister getting out the photo album.

In Mr Yousaf’s case it was his mother, Shaaista Bhutta, who was first with her contribution – a vote of confidence in her son’s ability to do the job of First Minister. “He’s not naive. He knows exactly what the score is. It is only when you are in the deep end and have to swim for yourself that you realise the difficulties as well as the challenges.”

As a boy Humza was “naughty but nice”, said his mother, often getting up to “high jinks” such as climbing walls and trees. “He ended up with a lot of broken arms.”

His eldest sister Faiza added: “He was a cheeky chappy, a mischievous wee boy.”

To the strains of It’s a Grand Old Team to Play For, listeners heard about Mr Yousaf’s support for Celtic. As a boy he always had a ball at his feet, recalled Faiza. “There were a lot of broken shed windows.”

There were ripped trousers too on one occasion, caused by young Humza sneaking out into the garden on Eid and on to a climbing frame.

According to the programme, Humza’s move to the private Hutchesons’ Grammar was meant to instil discipline in the youngster.

Every year his report cards had the same line, said his sister. “‘Chats too much and distracts others.’”

Besides volunteering for charities, he worked in community radio and performed comedy sketches. “Such a shame we don’t have the archives to go into,” said a friend from the time.

There were no contributions from former employers Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, but Anne McLaughlin MP said of her one-time aide: “When he worked for me Humza was a biker. He’s a bit of a daredevil.”

He is thinking of buying a new bike to go with the new job, said Coles. Not if his mother has a say, though. His first bike was her pet hate. “It used to lie in the garage and I’d pray he wouldn’t go out in it.”

Profile is available on BBC Sounds