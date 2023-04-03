The original theory of Stevenage Woman is well-known and goes all the way back to the ‘90s when Tony Blair’s advisors identified Mondeo Man as the sort of voter who held the balance of power. Much later, during Brexit, it was Workington Man: the voter in red-wall seats who was willing to switch from Labour to the Tories. He literally exists but he also exists as an archetype: there are Mondeo Men who do not drive Mondeos and there are Workington Men who do not live in Workington.

The same applies to the latest iteration: Stevenage Woman, who has been identified by advisors in the Labour Together group. She’s in her 40s and lives in a town or the suburbs, she has a job, she has two kids and although she’s not in poverty, money is tight. On social issues, she can be quite conservative but on the economy, she leans to the left, but more importantly she’s mainly worried about day-to-day life, her kids, the state of public services and conditions in her town. She doesn’t pay a lot of attention to the day-to-day political shenanigans and she’s not seeking radical or dramatic change.

The good news for Sir Keir is that, as the election approaches, Stevenage Woman appears to be switching to Labour in fairly big numbers, although a quarter are apparently still undecided. The obvious risk is that if Labour gives Stevenage Woman what she wants, they might alienate the party’s traditional, more left-leaning core support. It’s why the leader’s comments on subjects like immigration are so carefully calibrated.

The flip side, however, is that if Labour pander too much to their core and ignore Stevenage Woman by banging on about stuff she doesn’t care about – or worse, make changes that adversely affect her life or the lives of her kids – there’s still a risk she’ll plump for the Tories. And something similar applies in Scotland where a related type of voter has a role to play in a different landscape: Paisley Woman.

Over the years, I’ve spoken to many of them: in my family, among friends, and in the wider population. Like Stevenage Woman, we’re talking here about someone who lives in Paisley or a town like it. She probably has a job and kids, a mortgage, bills, money can be tight. She doesn’t generally follow the minutiae of Holyrood or independence, but she gets angry when politics starts to affect stuff like schools obviously, hospitals as well, and living conditions more generally.

As with Stevenage Woman in England, the SNP will ignore Paisley Woman in Scotland at their peril, for a number of reasons. Firstly, she’s likely to be much softer on independence than her husband/partner/brother. Remember that, in 2014, women were 57% for No compared to 53% of men and in my experience, woman are generally more likely than stubborn, shouty men to think there are more important things than independence. So Paisley Woman and other women like her are a bit more sceptical to start with for the SNP.

But Paisley Woman is a problem for the SNP in other ways too and, again, I’ve seen this among my friends and family. Some of them have voted SNP in the past, some of them will continue to do so. But I’ve also heard their concerns about the way things are going. The one who had to seek help over her monthly bills. The one whose kids struggled with a lack of support at school. Or the one whose dad is stuck in hospital, right this minute, because there’s no social care package for him. It’s this kind of stuff that really affects how they think, and how they vote.

The model has its limits of course – there are some who think shorthand like Stevenage Woman is outdated. But some of those women in my life I’ve mentioned – Paisley women literally or metaphorically – say they won’t be voting SNP next time but will support Labour instead (the Tories are a no-no). So this has real consequences: slowly, bit by bit, they’ve been worn down by some of what’s happened under an SNP government and, slowly, bit by bit, it’s starting to affect how they vote.

All of this creates an opportunity for Labour in Scotland, although not as big as the opportunity in England because there are Scottish women who will worry about all the things Paisley Woman worries about but still vote SNP. But it also creates a problem for the nationalists: they could try to bang the independence drum and drown out all the other stuff, but Paisley Woman, like Stevenage Woman, is less likely to be impressed by the idea of radical change. She just wants stuff to work.

The other issue for the SNP is that Paisley Woman can be quite socially conservative which means she’s dubious about the gender self ID reforms. To a woman, everyone I know who might loosely be called “Paisley Woman” is opposed to the idea; they worry about changing rooms in shops and swimming pools, they worry about their daughters. Interestingly, this means Paisley Woman is represented at Westminster by a Paisley woman, Mhairi Black, who thinks exactly the opposite on gender and is a strong supporter of reform.

That contrast sums up the problem for the SNP here. The new First Minister Humza Yousaf keeps saying he will push on with the gender reforms. He also keeps saying independence is a priority and has appointed a minister whose day job is to pursue it. The problem is none of that will impress, or interest, Paisley Woman. She wants to know what’s going to fix the day-to-day issues she experiences at work, at home, in schools, in hospitals, in Paisley and in towns and suburbs across the country.

Can Labour take advantage of all of this and win over Paisley Woman? Probably, a bit, but not as much as Stevenage Woman in England. The good news is, south of the border, Brexit has faded as a constitutional issue while in Scotland independence still has some bite. But there’s no doubt Paisley Woman is fractious. She’s worried about issues that didn’t even exist at the last election and she’s more open to Labour than she was.

Perhaps there’s still time for the SNP to take on the issue and win them over, I'm not sure. But here’s the thing. Does the SNP even recognise that Paisley Woman exists? Do they care about her concerns? And more importantly, are they really prepared to listen to her?