On Wednesday morning, Humza Yousaf admitted that the situation with Peter Murrell was “not great” for the SNP.
At the time of writing, we understand that the party's former chief executive has not been charged. Rather he has been arrested and then interviewed under caution.
It is not yet clear what will happen next. Police have around 12 hours to question a suspect. At some point the detectives will have to decide whether or not to send a report to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
If they do, it will be up to them to decide whether there is enough evidence to prosecute.
What we can say is that the search looked thorough.
Reportedly, the police arrived at Ms Sturgeon’s home at around 8.30am. According to neighbours, she was seen leaving at 8.10am. It’s not clear if she knew police were coming, or if her husband’s arrest was pre-arranged.
Police Scotland was keeping tight-lipped, not going any further than the few sentences released at around 9.30am.
All they’d say was that a 58-year-old man had been arrested “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.
They said officers were also carrying out searches “at a number of addresses as part of the investigation”.
We know that the SNP’s HQ in Edinburgh’s Jackson’s Entry was one of those other locations.
Pictures taken showed officers looking through storage units and lifting the tarpaulin covering the BBQ in the back garden.
There were fingertip searches over the fence, and officers coming in and out of the house. One officer was pictured with an Amazon box, another walked about with an open Macbook, others held evidence bags.
They were all followed by an official police photographer, documenting everything.
Police tape marked out a cordon around the house, while a forensic tent was erected on the front lawn.
In Edinburgh, there were four police vans outside the party HQ, just off the Royal Mile, a few minutes walk away from the Scottish Parliament, and close to the BBC’s Edinburgh studios.
They left at about 2.30pm, taking equipment and boxes.
