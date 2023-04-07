Cheap, competitive and clean energy drives economies and Scotland’s unique geography, energy heritage and expertise means it is in prime position to create thriving industries from secure, reliable and affordable energy.

Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine and subsequent weaponisation of energy show we can no longer rely on imported fossil fuels to keep the lights on, heat our homes and power our cars. We also know that we need to move away from fossil fuels to prevent runaway climate change. That is why we want to accelerate the transition to low-cost, clean British energy. Powering Britain from Britain.

The UK Government intervened to protect families and businesses across Scotland this winter, paying half of a typical household energy bill, but we want to make sure the UK is never in such a vulnerable position again. So last week we launched Powering Up Britain - a plan to insulate more homes and scale up affordable, clean, homegrown power for our long-term energy security.

This offers huge opportunities for businesses in Scotland to employ more people, build solutions to global problems and then export their expertise around the world.

It has been a privilege for me to meet with leaders from Scotland’s oil, gas and renewables industry this week, and see how traditional oil and gas businesses are now part of an integrated system which uses the same engineering, subsea, offshore and project skills to deliver for renewables as it does for oil and gas. Almost every company I have met is involved in both.

Our oil and gas industry brings enormous economic benefits to the UK, adding £17bn annually to the UK economy, supporting 120,000 highly skilled, well-paid jobs in Scotland and the wider UK, while expected to contribute up to £50bn in tax over the next six years. Failing to support new licences for UK oil and gas will not reduce our usage but may increase our consumption of imported liquified natural gas which can have twice the production emissions of the gas we produce here.

The development of carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS), offshore wind and hydrogen power, as set out in the North Sea Transition Deal, are at the heart of our plans to support, transition and anchor the expert supply chain and workforce that has built up here in Scotland and across the UK.

Aberdeenshire’s Acorn Transport and Storage System can have a big part to play in our carbon capture ambitions – we’ve launched Track-2 of the CCUS cluster sequencing process to identify the next two CCUS clusters that will contribute to our ambition to capture 20-30 megatonnes of CO2 per year across the economy by 2030, and we consider the Acorn project one of the two best placed to deliver our objectives.

Scottish ports are well placed to receive a large chunk of the £160m Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme to drive the infrastructure changes needed to generate up to 5GW of floating offshore wind by 2030.

The UK Government has set an ambition for 10GW of hydrogen production by 2030. We announced last week that fifteen projects would receive a share of a £240 million fund to develop new low-carbon hydrogen production plants – four are in Scotland.

Projects like the Seagreen offshore wind farm, the new oil and gas projects off the coast of Scotland and the Orbital O2 tidal turbine in Orkney put Scotland on the map as Europe’s energy powerhouse. Scotland is spearheading our green energy transition and is central to the Prime Minister’s promise to grow the economy and support almost half a million new green jobs by 2030.

People who work in Scotland’s energy businesses are a key part of how we will secure the reliable and affordable energy we need to power Britain’s future, from Britain.