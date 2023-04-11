Ireland has a strong and simple measure steering their deposit return scheme towards success – rather than the confusing Scottish initiative.
Their stellar scheme will ensure that small shops in towns and villages across the country play a full role when shoppers bring back their empties.
There is nothing complex, vague or bureaucratic about the initiative.
It is simply financial support enabling small shops to have reverse vending machines. The machines consume empty bottles and cans, make it straightforward for shoppers to return and receive a voucher paying back the 20p deposit on each container.
Small shops in towns and villages are fragile businesses and simply cannot afford to pay up to £15,000 for a machine or around £320 a month if they lease one.
READ MORE: Scottish Deposit Return Scheme — How will it affect you?
For many independent retailers wondering if their businesses will survive the year because of soaring costs, not least energy and interest rates, this is fantasy money.
Moreover, the sum does not include the service charges and the cost of creating a secure, weatherproof shelter with an electricity supply if the machine has to go outside.
The Irish Government seems to have insights into the reality for independent retailers. Their tapered financial support is 3000 euros in year one of the scheme which begins in February 2024, 2000 euros in year two and in year three a full and final payment of 1000 euros.
The Federation of Independent Retailers was an early supporter of Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) which promises to reduce the waste of the earth’s precious resources and reduce the litter which plagues our streets, countryside and seas.
However, many of our members are now applying for exemptions from the scheme or planning to try to just take empties ad hoc over the counter.
READ MORE: Deposit return scheme will put some retailers ‘out of business’
Reverse vending machines cost retail chains considerably less as they buy in bulk. If small businesses bow out of the scheme or in large numbers participate in a modest way by taking in the empties over the counter, the scheme is likely to be piecemeal and underwhelming.
It is ironic that Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for DRS is in the Green party which backs small businesses in principle but is at present leaving them at a disadvantage and jeopardising the success of the scheme the Greens value so much.
Taking empties over the counter is not a cost-free option. Shopkeepers have to somehow, somewhere find space for storage in their small shops. That can be an impossible task or mean the cost of shop refitting.
The additional fear for shopkeepers is that many consumers will prefer to take their empties to large shops offering the clean automated process of machines.
As shoppers overwhelmingly spend the deposit refund vouchers in the shop that dispenses them, small shops would lose out on repeat sales and the extra items that shoppers commonly buy when they visit a shop.
The Deposit Return Scheme does not have to be this way. Inspiration for a solution lies over the Irish Sea.
Hussan Lal is president of the Federation of Independent Retailers Scotland which represents small shops
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel