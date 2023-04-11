Their stellar scheme will ensure that small shops in towns and villages across the country play a full role when shoppers bring back their empties.

There is nothing complex, vague or bureaucratic about the initiative.

It is simply financial support enabling small shops to have reverse vending machines. The machines consume empty bottles and cans, make it straightforward for shoppers to return and receive a voucher paying back the 20p deposit on each container.

Small shops in towns and villages are fragile businesses and simply cannot afford to pay up to £15,000 for a machine or around £320 a month if they lease one.

For many independent retailers wondering if their businesses will survive the year because of soaring costs, not least energy and interest rates, this is fantasy money.

Moreover, the sum does not include the service charges and the cost of creating a secure, weatherproof shelter with an electricity supply if the machine has to go outside.

The Irish Government seems to have insights into the reality for independent retailers. Their tapered financial support is 3000 euros in year one of the scheme which begins in February 2024, 2000 euros in year two and in year three a full and final payment of 1000 euros.

The Federation of Independent Retailers was an early supporter of Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) which promises to reduce the waste of the earth’s precious resources and reduce the litter which plagues our streets, countryside and seas.

However, many of our members are now applying for exemptions from the scheme or planning to try to just take empties ad hoc over the counter.

Reverse vending machines cost retail chains considerably less as they buy in bulk. If small businesses bow out of the scheme or in large numbers participate in a modest way by taking in the empties over the counter, the scheme is likely to be piecemeal and underwhelming.

It is ironic that Lorna Slater, the minister responsible for DRS is in the Green party which backs small businesses in principle but is at present leaving them at a disadvantage and jeopardising the success of the scheme the Greens value so much.

Taking empties over the counter is not a cost-free option. Shopkeepers have to somehow, somewhere find space for storage in their small shops. That can be an impossible task or mean the cost of shop refitting.

The additional fear for shopkeepers is that many consumers will prefer to take their empties to large shops offering the clean automated process of machines.

As shoppers overwhelmingly spend the deposit refund vouchers in the shop that dispenses them, small shops would lose out on repeat sales and the extra items that shoppers commonly buy when they visit a shop.

The Deposit Return Scheme does not have to be this way. Inspiration for a solution lies over the Irish Sea.

Hussan Lal is president of the Federation of Independent Retailers Scotland which represents small shops