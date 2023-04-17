But it’s not just youngsters’ concentration that’s become shorter. It’s much the same for adults. Here’s a simple example. When we oldies were growing up, there were never more than three TV channels. Our attention was usually focused on a programme for the duration. You were sunk if Coronation Street or Panorama didn’t float your boat. If the worst came to the worst, you might even have to talk to your partner.

The remote control still lay in the future. Changing channel meant rising from your chair, discouraging even limited channel-hopping. Programming and content were on the heavy side. Talking heads, current affairs, and series such as Kenneth Clark’s Civilisation were the order of the day. Viewer concentration and staying power were required.

Nowadays, there’s hundreds of stations. With remote in hand, we aimlessly flick from one to another. After all, there might be something better 50 clicks down the line. Anything demanding focus is way too hard work. A couple of clicks and we wash up on the undemanding shore of Love Island. When it comes to TV, most of us have the staying power and concentration of a gnat.

Is our shorter collective attention span accidental? Glasgow-born journalist Johann Hari doesn’t think so. His bestseller Stolen Focus – Why You Can’t Pay Attention identifies things deliberately designed to disrupt our concentration and focus.

Hari has had a chequered career and some of his conclusions are controversial. Nevertheless, his take that concentration and focus are not simply being lost but deliberately stolen is worth considering.

Unsurprisingly, he sees social media, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as the main culprit. The business model for all those platforms relies on speed, switching and filtering, not concentration. The more clicks and the longer time we stay online, the more money flows in from advertisers. Anything requiring time, sustained reading or concentration is to be avoided. It chokes the revenue stream.

The designers’ main aim is to hook and keep us on their platforms. It's no coincidence the word “user” describes those hooked on narcotics and on social media. Frequent notifications ensure we become addicted, constantly checking our phones in case we’re missing anything. Like Pavlov’s dogs, users get “rewards” such as upticks and likes, ensuring they keep looking and posting online.

Endless refreshing of content ensures the bandwagon keeps (sc)rolling along. Search histories are mined to develop profiles that target users more effectively. We’re all familiar with, “you might also be interested in.” Sharing and selling personal information have led to unethical and dangerous “surveillance capitalism”, allowing precision bombing by advertisers. Users with a gambling habit, for example, are particularly vulnerable.

But does it really matter? Well, yes it does. There’s a negative impact on the youngest to the oldest. Hari argues the erosion of concentration has led to the “collapse of sustained reading,” reducing our ability to learn. Teachers will vouch how difficult it is to get children to read books. Reading requires time, quiet and concentration, the very antithesis of social media.

“Explaining the world in 180 characters” has debased and trivialised politics. Look no further than Make America Great Again and Take Back Control. False, simplistic, and dangerous political views are repeatedly promoted on sites such as Alex Jones’ InfoWars. In 2019, Jair Bolsonaro’s election as Brazilian president was followed by his supporters taking to the streets chanting “Facebook.”

Reversing the trend requires a worldwide movement. Hari suggests something along the lines of Extinction Rebellion – an “Attention Rebellion.” The tech giants however, are the new “masters of the universe” and concerted international governmental action is needed. Controlling the development and use of nightmarish Artificial Intelligence is sure to be the next battleground in a war we can’t afford to lose.