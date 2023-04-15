I find governments reshuffles exciting. What do you mean I should get out more? I’m perfectly serious. Cut me some slack here – after all working with government is one of the key ways we achieve change for the people who come to the CAB network for advice.
Take my own specialist area – housing. I’m really pleased to see it recognised as a core focus of the new Cabinet, with no fewer than one cabinet secretary and two ministers. This is good timing as well, as there is so much ambitious work going on in the housing sector, including work to deliver more social homes, reduce homelessness, introduce a national system of rent controls, improve housing standards, all while also reducing carbon emissions from Scotland’s housing stock in line with net zero targets.
There’s no shortage of work facing this new team and it’s vital that they work across portfolios with ministers for energy and, net zero to ensure that people across Scotland understand the changes and their rights.
Housing is one of the top areas for us in the CAB network, and our housing advice is often provided in tandem with other issues such as benefits, debt and energy bills. For example, we know that more and more people have been struggling to heat their homes during the cost of living crisis, and this can exacerbate poor housing conditions, including damp and mould.
The Scottish Government’s rented sector strategy and forthcoming Housing Bill represent a real chance to shape a fairer system, but this can’t be done without genuine involvement from tenants and landlords in the policy process. Similarly, a just transition to net zero can’t be achieved without the voices of both tenants and landlords informing all aspects of the legislation.
In our work, we often see how low-income and vulnerable groups of people too often have things done “to” them rather than “with” them. That culture must end.
To be clear, CAS supports net zero. We just want to make sure that the policies implemented to make it happen are both fair and realistic, and don’t punish those who are already vulnerable. We know that some early attempts at promoting energy-efficiency measures in housing, well-intentioned as they were, have not worked properly, and don’t suit the homes they’ve been installed in. In some extreme cases, they have even caused hardship to the people they were done to.
For a number of years, one CAB in the north of Scotland has been assisting clients who had poor insulation and a new type of heating system installed by their housing association, which drove up their heating bills to exorbitant levels despite their homes remaining cold. This is a prime example of why it’s important to involve people in the process at an early stage, and having protections and processes in place in case things go wrong.
So I look forward to working with the new ministerial housing team and being a constructive advocate as we head towards net zero, while ensuring that everyone has a safe, warm and affordable home. The CAB network is not just here to deliver advice, but to use our evidence to work towards positive change for everyone.
Aoife Deery is housing spokesperson for Citizens Advice Scotland.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here