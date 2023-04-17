Except that – and I’m sure the diligent people in the SNP who keep track of the figures are already on top of this – the national membership numbers will, I’m afraid, have to be adjusted down this week by at least one, and a fairly important one as well. Angus MacDonald, the former SNP MSP for Falkirk East, has resigned his membership after 35 years. “Sad days for someone like me,” he said.

But don’t be sad Angus, please, because there’s a bigger picture at work here. SNP membership may be down on what it was a few years ago, support for the party in the polls may also be drooping, and it would be fair to say some Scottish voters appear to be on the move. But there’s also a new type of Yes supporter emerging from it all. And I have to say, they offer some hope for the future. I like them very much.

To find out precisely who these new Yes people are, we should take a look at the recent opinion polls which reveal a couple of related but different trends. Firstly, support for independence is holding steady at around 48%, down from the boost it appeared to enjoy after the Supreme Court referendum ruling last year. However, the pollster Sir John Curtice has also pointed out that support for the SNP is less steady: in the four most recent polls, it is on average nine points lower than support for independence.

On his website, Sir John says the widening of the gap between the level of support for the SNP and support for independence suggests the alignment between the two has weakened. Or to put it another way, a new type of Yes supporter may be emerging: a Yes supporter who is – finally, finally – able to separate support for Yes and support for the SNP.

It has not always been this way. In fact, for a while it looked like the SNP had become Yes and Yes had become the SNP and that there was a particular type of nationalist who would stay loyal to the party come what may. Nothing could shift them. Inquiries. Scandals. Not even, it would seem, the sight of a campervan with shower room, electric shelves and felt-lined walls being hoicked on to the back of a tow truck by the coppers.

But the fact that, in some numbers, supporters of Yes are no longer willing necessarily to be supporters of the SNP is a healthy sign and something we’ve seen a little bit of before on the unionist side. I remember speaking to voters after the 2019 general election who told me they were not supportive of Scottish independence but had voted SNP because they thought it might be a way to stop Brexit. In other words, the fact they were Yes or No did not automatically dictate the party they voted for.

We’re not talking huge numbers here obviously – the constitutional question is still a huge guiding factor in party preference. But if the bond between Yes and the SNP (and No and Labour and the Tories for that matter) is weakening, that’s undoubtedly a good thing, both for those who don’t like the SNP as well as for those that do.

For those that aren’t fans of the SNP, the potential up-sides are clear. Normally, a new party leader expects a bit of a bounce in the polls but Humza Yousaf has had no such bounce. What’s more, if Labour keep snapping at the SNP’s heels (the average SNP lead is around 7% just now), it could lead to Labour winning around 15 seats at the general election, and that could also, depending how things go, be the difference between Keir Starmer getting an overall majority in the Commons or not.

As for those who are still rooting for the SNP, even they should try to look at the latest opinion polls as realistically as they can. Just as there are some in the UK Conservative party who realise a period out of office would be good for their party and its longer-term prospects, so some in the SNP, I hope, are seeing current developments in Scotland in a similar way. It cannot be good for the SNP to go on forever. A period away from government would be good for it. It needs a little lie-down in a darkened room with Enya playing on the speakers. It needs a rest.

Which brings us, finally, to the wider Yes movement itself and surely here too, there are some hidden positives to be taken from the current crisis. As many supporters of independence often argue, the Yes movement is (or should be) wider and bigger than one party, so its close, possibly incestuous, relationship with the SNP cannot be healthy. For a long time, the SNP has been seen as the best and only route to independence but that starts to look like a flawed strategy when the party runs into trouble and the route is full of potholes and blocked by a bloody great campervan.

Perhaps the answer lies in a multi-party approach: lots of smaller parties, small political platoons fighting the bigger battle. Or perhaps the solution is a new party altogether. There are some in the centre and some on the right who might be tempted by Scottish independence. But the strong association between the Yes campaign and a party that has a record of half-baked policies and poor legislation makes it harder for some people to take the plunge and go for Yes.

My suspicion is that, in the end, something new will emerge from the middle of all this: a political grouping or organisation that supports independence but is neutral on other political questions such as taxation, justice and even trans rights. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t even know if there’s space for such a group to exist. But I suspect that, if it did, it might attract the attention of that emerging type of Yes supporter that no longer supports the SNP. It might also go one better and attract that even more elusive group: people who have never supported Yes before.