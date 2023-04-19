STRANGE how certain numbers or ratios keep being thrown up by fate. In favour of leaving the EU 52 per cent, in favour of remaining in the EU 48 per cent.
The pain of Brexit for the UK comes not so much from the decision itself but from the fact that no clear cut decision was made.
Having got 48% of the vote the Remain campaign could still hope for a re-run, some sort of compromise, and above all to hold a sense of grievance that the narrowness of the defeat had been an error. Had the votes been counted properly? Had people really understood what they were voting for? Did they have the facts they needed?
The 2019 election ended the constitutional paralysis during which the outcome of the Brexit vote might have been altered or thwarted. The doubts over whether it was the right decision to leave the EU have grown not reduced as time has gone on and the practical implications of Brexit have become clearer to the electorate.
The polls suggest that Remain would win a new Brexit vote but that people don’t really want to go through the pain and grief of re-running the process. Buyers' remorse is there but because those for and those against the EU were drawn from across society there is not a single point of political blame.
Unfortunately, for Humza Yousaf his 52/48 victory margin in the SNP leadership election has far more questions about it than the Brexit vote.
First, he didn’t actually get more than 50 per cent of the vote. Only when Ash Regan, the third placed candidate, had her votes redistributed to her voters’ second preferences did Humza squeak over the line. Humza can never pretend he was the first choice as leader of a majority of his own party.
Second, there are legitimate questions about the process and conduct of the election itself. A tiny electorate with distorted claims about just how tiny the number was. A strange rush. An even stranger number of party members who appear not to have voted. The former leader’s husband in charge of the party when that former leader clearly had a preferred candidate. No heavyweight scrutineer of fair play. The narrowness of the margin of victory brings in these circumstances the awkward question, did he actually win at all?
Third, and this one is as it has turned out the killer, did that tiny electorate have the information they needed to make an informed decision ?
Police Scotland continue their investigation into the SNP and we cannot infer guilt or innocence from that but there are three key facts which we all know.
The first is that Police Scotland did launch an investigation into the SNP. The second is that as a result of that investigation the police decided to arrest the chief executive of the SNP. The third is that the investigation still remains underway.
The first of these facts, that an investigation had been launched was known at the time of the SNP leadership election. That thought is a bit like knowing the earth will one day be wiped out by an asteroid. Bad news when it actually happens but not something which changes what you do today. The investigation could have come to nothing.
The arrest of Peter Murrell, accompanied by police searches of the home he shared with the hurriedly departed former First Minister and the continuation of the police investigation is like being told that NASA have just spotted the asteroid which is going to get us and it will be arriving next week.
The SNP electorate did not know this – and nor did they know the party’s auditors had resigned six months previously – when they voted for the candidate preferred by the party machine. Would Kate Forbes really not have got a couple of thousand more votes if they had? The question does not have to be answered definitively in order to be devastating, a tiny winning majority in this situation leaves the question of illegitimacy not just hanging in the air but hanging forever round Humza Yousaf’s neck. He will never shake it off.
The wider lesson which both the Brexit referendum and Yousaf’s election show us is that tiny majorities in key votes on important matters are an absolute disaster.
The 1997 referendum which established the Scottish Parliament saw Scots vote by almost three to one in favour. Referendums work well when they follow the clear mood of the people and produce a genuinely decisive result. Results in the 50s per cent are just not a sufficient mandate for major changes. 50 per cent plus a bit is a recipe for pain not progress in a democratic society. Wisely in 1979 a 51.6 per cent vote in favour of devolution was rightly dismissed as inadequate. Both the UK and Scottish Governments should take note.
