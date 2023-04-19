As indeed would I. More truth in a shouting match than a polite seminar. Trick is to wind up your opponent so much that he or she makes a gaffe, as the truth is known in politics. It’s only a shame they don’t drink more alcohol first.

Anyone involved with the SNP at Westminster would have been forgiven a few snifters before proceedings at Prime Minister’s Questions. We’ll come to the sobering ordeal of Mr Stephen Flynn anon.

First, the English part of PMQs, where there was a major development: a new attack line. Yep, Rishi Sunak, the wee man who put the “mini” in Prime Minister, shall henceforth refer to his Labour opponent, Keir Starmer, as “Sir Softie”.

Crivvens, welcome to the School of Hard Knocks, or playground. Would-be playground bully Sir Keir tackled the PM about public services, claiming: “He’s living in another world from the rest of us.”

Ah, but on Planet Rishi, crime had fallen 50% since 2010, claimed the PM, thanks to Tory policies “all opposed by Sir Softie over there”.

Pointing to Sir S, sorry K, he averred: “We’re cracking down on grooming gangs, and he’s uncomfortable addressing [that].” This refers to liberal reluctance to address the issue for fear of being called “racist”.

“That’s why they call him Sir Softie: soft on crime, soft on criminals,” said Mr Sunak.

Sir K’s facial expression said: Soft? Moi? His mooth said: “I prosecuted thousands upon thousands of sex offenders.”

Ooh, said Rishi, “I love it when he talks about his record as a leftie lawyer.” Even his own shadow attorney general had said he’d “let down victims”.

At this point, the chamber turned sepia, soft strains of Elgar lilted quietly, as Sir Keir produced a pipe from his cardigan pocket and started to reminisce.

“When I was in office as Director of Public Prosecutions …” – you were Director of Public Prosecutions? Who knew? Yep, when he was the Dee of Pee-Pee, he’d been commended by the home affairs select committee led by future Tory prime minister Theresa May.

Said Sir Keir modestly: “Now It’s obviously always good to have your work recognised, although they did lay it on a bit thick.”

Which brings us to the SNP. After Carry On Camper Van, these poor boobies were on a hiding to nothing and, accordingly, Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was greeted with loud, ironic, continuous (but good natured) laughter.

To his credit, the Flynnling smiled, having clearly anticipated the ridicule, and averred of the Tory benches: “I’m delighted to hear that they had a peaceful and equally relaxing Easter break as I did.” Appreciative laughter all round.

Then it got serious – boo! – with Mr Flynn raising the matter of Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross apparently urging Tory voters to back Labour, or Diet-Tory.

Rishi grabbed Stephen by the Barnett consequentials, forcing the SNP man to reach for his cliche gun and set it to “malky”: “Let me be clear.” Naw. “We will take no lectures” – yawn – “from a party that has not had a mandate to govern in Scotland since 1955.”

Stephen noted the PM had been fined twice by “the polis” (note for English readers: this refers to Scottish constables not an ancient Greek city state), and that his party took donations from dodgy Russians, while bunging lingerie-mongers like Baroness Mone into yonder Hoose o’ Lords.

The message to Scots was clear: “Don’t give the Tories what they want.” Oh, all right.

The PM played Postman Patronising, ululating the usual bilge about “delivering for the people of Scotland”, and adding that if the Nats couldn’t fix the mess Nicola Sturgeon had left her party in, “how can they possibly fix the mess that she left Scotland in?” Fair point.

Three more Nats were invited to make fair points, with Stuart C. McDonald sticking up for “hard working” (are there any other kind?) public servants and Owen Thompson for a constituent’s problem with travel insurance in Turkey.

Chris Law raised the more fundamental issue of UK diplomats being instructed to obstruct Scotland’s international engagement. This was like a smacking “by a parent trying to control a teenager”, he said, adding that during its “short time left in this unequal Union … “Scotland will neither be put back in a box or be bending [the] knee”.

At present, alas, the SNP faces allegations of being bent at more than just the knee.