Politics is also, of course, the art of persuasion, which was being grandly attempted towards the outlying Democratic Unionist Party at the three-day conference in Belfast this week, marking the historic agreement. Although it seemed some were attempting it less subtly than others.

Many of the original cast of the 1998 Stormont talks reacquainted themselves in what resembled an old school reunion at Queen’s University.

The get-together saw a plethora of smiles, hugs, kisses and even jokes. Speaking at the Agreement 25 gala dinner in Hillsborough Castle, where the audience included Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak sought to lighten the mood, saying diplomacy had won the day.

“We’re here to mark a truly extraordinary achievement. After the long, complex negotiations, the months of difficult discussions, the old grudges held, the painstaking compromises, we got there; we finally agreed a seating plan.”

Not surprisingly, there was also high-flown rhetoric, much of which was directed at DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his chums, urging them to fall in behind the UK-EU’s Windsor Framework, the painstaking attempt to adapt Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure as much frictionless trade as possible between Great Britain and the UK province across the Irish Sea.

Sadly, the contrarian DUP leadership is not yet convinced and until it is, then Stormont won’t be revived.

The PM didn’t mince his words, arguing that getting Stormont back up and running was good for the preservation of the Union; in other words, if the DUP didn’t come round, the days of a united Ireland might move closer.

Ex-US President Bill Clinton insisted that it was “time to get this show on the road” while the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar noted: “The Good Friday Agreement was about defying historical expectations. We need that kind of leadership still.”

However, the least subtle arm-twister was Chris Heaton-Harris, the increasingly exasperated Northern Ireland Secretary, who pointed to the likes of David Trimble, the ex-UUP leader, and Ian Paisley, the ex-DUP leader and First Minister, for showing “real leadership,” which, he argued, was about “knowing when to say ‘yes’ and having the courage to do so”. Sir Jeffrey wouldn’t have liked that.

However, there’s been a suggestion the DUP is split with its MPs taking a far more hard line on the Framework and that, if it was up to its MLAs, Stormont would be back up and running.

One former Cabinet minister told the Politico website the DUP’s position was being dictated by its “Neanderthals” at Westminster, warning: “The Unionists are going to relegate themselves into oblivion.”

A disgruntled Sir Jeffrey insisted his party would not be “browbeaten into submission” and that genuine Unionist concerns around the protocol had to be addressed. “The great and the good can lecture us all they want for a cheap round of applause but it won’t change the political reality,” he snapped.

And yet an internal DUP survey of its supporters’ views on the Framework supposedly described Stormont as the “only show in town”. So, the art of persuasion may have a chance in unlocking the door to compromise.

If the outstanding concerns of the DUP over sovereignty and trade can be allayed, the better the chance Stormont can be revived and stay revived on what Sir Jeffrey termed as “solid foundations”.

He warned: “Short-term fixes will lead to short-term devolution,” adding: “Northern Ireland will only ever move forward, if we all move forward together.” Which, of course, is true.

But there were glimmers of hope the DUP just might be prepared to move, following the May local elections; the results could help nudge things forward. Sir Jeffrey spoke of how a solution would be found in “those quiet conversations”.

Yesterday, Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, declared the return of Stormont was not a matter of if but when, suggesting it could return “in the autumn”.

Time and again, the conference heard optimistically how Northern Ireland, post Brexit, faced an economic “best of both worlds” dividend.

American President Joe Biden claimed the Framework would encourage more investment and suggested “scores” of US businesses were lining up to invest. America is already the biggest source of foreign direct investment in the province.

The range of quotes people used to underscore the importance of the Agreement was quite interesting; from referencing the great Irish poet Seamus Heaney to the hit comedy show Derry Girls, set in 1990s Londonderry.

Jayne Brady, Northern Ireland’s chief civil servant, said she had been inspired by one of its lead characters, Erin Quinn, while visiting a mural depicting the series.

“It made me think of the brilliant and very moving Agreement episode and something very poignant that Erin said: ‘Things can’t stay the same. And they shouldn’t. No matter how scary it is, we have to move on and we have to grow up because things, well, they might just change for the better.’”

No one would suggest the UK Government’s deal with the EU is perfect; nor indeed was the Belfast Agreement, which the DUP initially opposed.

However, just as occurred in 1998, another leap of faith is now required by political leaders, namely those in the DUP.

Former special envoy George Mitchell referred to how all parties had their “100 percenters,” those who wanted everything their way the whole time. But he noted: “Reasoned, principled compromise is essential, especially in divided societies. It reflects a belief in democratic values; that we all are in this together.”

As Mr Blair joked about that infamous “hand of history,” it seemed to briefly touch his shoulder again when he doubtless spoke for many.

“The only thing I would say to today’s leaders is: when you stand back and reflect, you know in your heart of hearts what the right thing to do is. And you should just get on and do it.”