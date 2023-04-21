The plan, to be announced on Monday, will effectively give councils the power to charge the owners of second homes double the full rate of council tax. The current First Minister Humza Yousaf says a consultation on the scheme will be launched in due course and that the aim is to “prioritise homes for living in”.

We’re all aware of the problem Mr Yousaf is apparently trying to fix here: the lack of affordable housing, which is a real thing. The numbers of young people in particular who own their own home has been falling fast in recent years, mainly because the average cost of housing is out of proportion to the average earnings of young people.

However, if we’re to avoid being landed with another half-baked tattie of a SNP policy, we need to ask some questions, the first of which is whether the drop in numbers of people owning homes is actually a problem. Another way to look at it would be that there’s a shift to renting which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s the model that thrives in other countries, notably Germany, but in Britain we’re obsessed with owning. Let’s blame Maggie shall we? We used to have a much bigger rented sector but Mrs Thatcher told us we could buy our council homes, so we did.

But even if we accept that a lack of affordable housing to buy is an issue that needs fixing, there are still serious practical problems with the government’s plans. The theory, presumably, is that the increase in council tax for second homes will be so high that the owners will give up the houses, thereby freeing them up to go on the market.

This is a nice idea in theory for the redistributionists among us, but first of all, we’re dealing with relatively small numbers: there are some 43,000 long-term empty homes in Scotland. The other problem is the people who own second homes tend, obviously, to be better off and the kind of people who can absorb cost increases like council tax without blinking. There’s nothing to suggest that a big hike in council tax would encourage people to sell up.

The other problem with the scheme – and this is the really unfair bit – is that hoicking extra costs on to the top of council tax for one small section of the tax-paying population does not address the deeper, more fundamental problems with the entire council tax system. This is a tax structure that effectively does not take direct account of people’s incomes because the richest pay only around three and a half times the poorest however much more they earn in reality.

You may remember that once upon a time the SNP promised to fix this problem. They said they would reform council tax but instead froze it for years, thereby benefiting affluent households more than poorer ones while also forcing councils to cut services for the most needy. It was the opposite of progressive and yet still the council tax is in place.

This obviously needs fixing, but increasing the tax for second home owners is not the answer; it’s sticking an ugly extension on to the system when what’s really needed is an entirely new layout. One solution would be to introduce many more council bands to reflect the gulf between the poorest and the richest. The other would be to introduce a new tax that properly reflects the value of a property but also the income of the person living in it.

What we certainly don’t need is a random bit of extra tax lobbed on the top. The local authority organisation Cosla, which is also involved in this idea, says it is committed to supporting access for everyone to an affordable home. Fair enough. But Scottish Government policy – and this is surely one of the big lessons of the last ten years – should be based on evidence. Where is the proof that taxing second homes would actually increase access to affordable housing? Where is the evidence that it would be good for you and me?