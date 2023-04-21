HONESTLY, comments surrounding my resignation suggest I’ve behaved worse than a Guantanamo Bay guard with long, dirty fingernails who loved Joan Crawford films and coloured his hair to look like Draco Malfoy.
Yes, I did ask for this inquiry and I agreed to stand by the findings, however that was on the basis I never believed it would find against me.
But it hasn’t really, has it?
Only two of the bullying complaints have been upheld, and they weren’t really bullying, were they? As we all know, bullying is when you cut a civil servant’s tie in half, give them an industrial wedgie or dangle them upside down ‘till they give up their dinner money.
Okay, I admit at times I’ve revealed the odd tonal shift in my voice, the occasional throbbing vein in the forehead. But doesn’t every great leader?
And just because I resigned doesn’t mean I’m in any way guilty of anything. You just ask Nicola and I’m sure she’ll be the first to agree.
What is really important here, however, is the future of democracy; how can a government function if an honest, decent martial arts black belt Deputy Prime Minister can’t tell a few wimpy deadbeat officials they have a backbone the colour of school custard?
Adam Tolley’s report says I was ‘intimidating.’ ‘Used abuse of power to undermine and humiliate’. So, I was a little aggressive in the workplace?
As for Tolley? Well, his name says enough.
But was I intimidating? Well, I would argue that all great leaders should be a little menacing. Is Tolley saying Fergie should have substituted the hair dryer treatment for a soft-towel head massage in Salon Fifi?
Should Gordon Ramsay have dropped calling restaurant staff f***wits and morons and substituted ‘Moonpetal’ or ‘Babes’?
I can’t believe the threshold for what’s considered bullying is lower than Starmer’s working class credibility.
What this means is that the snowflakes are covering the political ground to the extent we need skis to get to work. And then when you get there, you still have to deal with a clutch of whining, boo-hooing, tale-telling inadequates. Or civil servants as their commonly known.
Okay, yes, someone did say to me yesterday, ‘Come on, Dom, you make Priti Patel seem spiritually enlightened.’
It may have been my wife, actually. But what’s a bit of hand gesturing, or a little table banging. Wasn’t Churchill a banger?
But what you really want to know is if I walked the plank off my own free will – or was Rishi standing right behind me with a razor-sharp cutlass in his hand? All I will say is that my backside now boasts a large Elastoplast.
So, please get this across; my nickname may be Psycho but I’m an innocent. Clearly not a bully.
And if you even hint at such a notion your head will be flushed so far down your toilet the next time it appears will be when Nicola sits down for a wee.
