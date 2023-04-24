From the uncanny images of the Pope in a puffer jacket to the increasing use of AI-powered chatbots in education, these stories are igniting conversations and debates about the possibilities and limitations of AI in our lives.

It can be difficult to spot whether words have been generated by AI and to distinguish between human-written and AI-generated text, without context or other clues.

What if I were to tell you that the first three sentences of this very column were written not by myself, but AI – ChatGPT to be specific. Much has been written about this online tool in recent weeks, but for those not in the know yet: ChatGPT is what is referred to as a “large language model” (LLM), meaning it has been trained to mine and use text data from the internet to generate human-like responses to text-based prompts. People are using it to write emails, essays, summaries of papers, and more.

To get the above, I fed it my name to confirm it would know how to find my tone of writing and asked it to write me a short piece “on the wider discussions around artificial intelligence with mention of the Pope in a puffer jacket, as well as the use of Chat GPT by students”, as well as a short sentence on “how it is hard to spot whether words are AI generated”.

Until last week I had truthfully not given the discourse around AI that much thought. Maybe part of my delayed scepticism was that AI has sometimes been a useful tool.

TikTok has also been full of inspiration of fun ways ChatGPT can help in my day-to-day. Can you make me a high protein, vegetarian meal plan? Yes. Can you create a shopping list for this? Voila (and it was quite good!)

Professionally, too. Working as a journalist, a programme I used a lot was otter.ai, an AI powered interface which automatically transcribes recordings or current conversations. It has saved me hours of work. A friend of mine last week published a very interesting piece on how AI could benefit local newsrooms (if used well).

Since last week, however, the taste in my mouth when it comes to AI has become a bit more bitter. Faced with some of the ethical questions when it comes to the open (or not so open) use of these programmes, has made me feel a bit more “at odds”.

A German magazine, die aktuelle, has come under fire over an AI-related incident. On its front page, it announced a “world sensation” in bold print, and “Michael Schuhmacher: The first interview.” Only the small print said: “It sounds deceptively real … what is behind it all.”

What was behind it all was that the magazine never spoke with Schuhmacher, who has not given an interview since a skiing accident in 2013, but an AI chatbot – character.ai.

Maybe this case isn’t the best example, given how obvious it was and that the publisher, although arguably still questionably vague, did not hide that the content was not a real interview, but created with AI. But what happens when the use of AI isn’t so obvious or quickly revealed?

Last week offered another example in the form of German photographer Boris Eldagsen, who turned down the prize he won at the Sony world photography awards because he generated the prize-winning image using AI to, essentially, test the system. Eldagsen says he never informed the judges AI was involved until their decision was made, although, according to a piece in The Guardian judges have now said they did, in fact, know it was an AI-generated image the whole time.

Like the Schumacher case, it has shown the flipsides of this new technology. AI can create new forms of art, but could undermine artists. It can help improve productivity but on the flipside create a mistrust in what is AI generated and what is not, or worse, open up a world of misinformation – something we already struggled with prior to these new technologies.

If there are some ethical, political and social challenges when it comes to the use of AI, who can we rely on for help in chartering this new territory? Currently, the buck seems to be passed around as we all learn and explore how this new technology affects our lives.

While some tech giants, including Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter calling for a development delay of interfaces such as ChatGPT until there is more confidence that “effects will be positive and risks manageable”, it is questionable whether such altruism will prevail in the face of making large sums of cash.

Is it instead those that create the content? There have been suggestions that the use of AI should be clearly labelled as such, but without a clear mandate for it, how would this be enforced?

Is it then the government? We are currently all still facing the effects of the delayed attempts to regulate social media giants – who, in their infancy, had been left unchecked for years – and with whom we are now playing constant catch up; running after a now more-grown toddler cleaning up its mess. Despite this, the UK Government has published a white paper this March, stating it will apply only minimal regulatory touches, and a pro-innovation approach to AI regulation.

AI can bring many benefits and enrich our life and ultimately, whether you view all the possibilities AI brings as an opened Pandora’s box, or a genie unleashed from its bottle, fact is: the box isn’t closing and the genie isn’t going anywhere near its old home. AI is here to stay. However, how we view and address questions regarding its use is something we will need to grapple with sooner, rather than later. Someone needs to step up.