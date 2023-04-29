These problems don't just start affecting us when we turn 18, mental illness doesn't discriminate by age, and often it is young people who struggle the most to cope in a world which can feel indifferent to, or dismissive of their pain.

Scottish students have recently sat their exams, some of them for the last time, and amongst the excitement and feeling of immense accomplishment, there will be an anxious few months for many of them.

Did they get the grades they need to go to uni, college or into the world of work? Have they met the expectations placed upon them by their parents, teachers and themselves?

READ MORE: People needing health care shouldn't have to face anti-abortion vigils

For many, this anxiety isn't something that can be brushed aside or banished from their minds, and the fear won't stop till shaking hands open that envelope in August.

A study by The Mental Health Foundation found that ‘58% of Scottish young people say that a fear of making mistakes has led them to feel overwhelmed or unable to cope’.

Julie Cameron, associate director for Scotland at the MHF, said: “Sitting exams can be stressful no matter what your age. Many young people preparing for exams at school may have feelings of anxiety as they worry about whether they have studied enough, if they’ll get the grades they need for the college, university or career of their choice, what will happen if they don’t do well.

"These are reasonable things to be worried about but it can become a problem if anxiety becomes overwhelming, lasts for a long time, or stops them from doing things they need or want to do. It’s important that young people sitting exams know how to cope with these feelings. When it comes to exams, young people should always remember that, no matter the result, they will have options. It’s important to take your time to consider them and work out what’s best for you. School is just one chapter of your life and the world is full of possibilities.”

Like many others, I spent a very long time believing that anything other than 1st place, an A, or 100% just wasn't good enough.

READ MORE: Lennie Pennie: Don't stigmatise folk who take antidepressants

The pressure placed on young people to compete with each other and to be constantly improving can have an incredibly detrimental impact on their mental health. Sometimes, the best outcome is pushing through, and other times, it's giving something up entirely.

There is strength in knowing what you can and can't handle, and quitting is not a weakness when it's the healthiest option for you. We often put a lot of stock in perseverance as a personal attribute, and while resilience is an incredibly important skill to have, sometimes walking away from something bad is the only way to walk towards something better.

Whether you believe in a divine plan, you're figuring it out as you go, or, like my mum, you believe in the Scots phrase "whit's fur ye willnae gang by ye", regardless which path you end up taking, there is hardly anything that can’t be fixed, changed or improved upon later.

For anyone up to the age of 19, services such as Childline can provide support, advice and a friendly listening ear.

I spoke to Adeniyi Alade, the service head of Childline, to discuss the support they offer for young people. "We speak to young people about anything and everything, such as bullying, relationships with friends and family, romantic and sexual relationships and the worries associated with that, exam pressures, the cost of living crisis, feeling isolated when moving away from home, problems within the care system, alcohol, drugs, whatever problem they experience, we can help them get the support they want and need.

READ MORE: Lennie Pennie: A 'woke' Lego figure? Now that's something to celebrate

"Childline is always open and ready to listen, 365 days a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, we are the bridge upon which young people can always rely."

Their team of trained counsellors can be reached via the phone, which is free and will not show up on a phone bill, through a one to one web chat, or via email, an option which can be safer for young people worried about being overheard or disturbed.

There is also peer-support via moderated online message boards and high-quality resources that can help young people navigate any difficulties they may encounter.

Adeniyi added: "If family members feel that a young person is struggling but doesn’t feel ready to share what’s bothering them with their immediate circle, they might consider encouraging them to contact Childline to provide a ‘trusted adult’ to listen. Young people can remain anonymous, and receive advice and support without judgement."

If you’re over the age of 16 and want to get involved, Childline are looking for new volunteers who can help be there for young people who need advice, validation and support. They ask that potential volunteers are fluent in English, attend the training required to best support callers, and commit to one four and a half hour shift per week.

After one year of providing support to young people, volunteers receive a level 6 accreditation, which is the equivalent of a higher or NCE qualification. Childline also said they are keen to get more men involved in volunteering, to help convey to young people that talking about how you feel and working towards good mental health is something that all people feel comfortable doing.

If you've got a young person in your life feeling stressed, anxious, depressed or disappointed in themselves, let them feel and express what they need to, try not to invalidate their emotional response or shut them down.

Provide a safe, non-judgemental space for them, and equip them with resources for external help if they require it.

When we prioritise the mental health of our young people, we instil within them the knowledge that their problems, desires, and struggles are important, and empower them to believe that they, as people, matter.