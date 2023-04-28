GOSH, look, I felt I had to get in touch after I read those beastly reports claiming that you Scots haven’t been going all tingly under your kilts at the idea of my Coronation.

Well, I’d like to say two things; yes, there are one or two who may not tug at their forelocks too readily, and I accept this.

There will always be the very, very tiny minority, smaller than a tiny Krankie school cap, who say ‘Look, King Charles, while we do respect your intentions vis a vis saving the planet, and we support your plant-chatting and your Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme – which certainly encouraged my Shona’s escape from her wee, neddy vaping pals – we can’t get past the fact your atavistic freeloading family are minted beyond belief and, as such, need to trim faster than an Aussie sheepshearer on bonus.’

What I will say is: I don’t like to talk about fiscal propriety – I’m rather like the SNP in that respect – but what I certainly don’t have is anything like the £1.8bn I’m supposed to have. My advisers suggest it could be closer to £1.75.

And that’s me, I guess, a cash-clueless king who doesn’t place too much importance on wealth.

Don’t forget; it’s not so long since I was spotted with a Fortnum & Mason bag full of Qatari cash; I think £3m was mentioned. Which was headed to charity, of course.

But the point is I can be a silly billy at times when it comes to the readies.

Yes, all this does contrast to the food bank world you have in Scotland. But I’m sure you will agree with me that you are just as rich.

What price would you put on catching sight of a soaring eagle above Braemar, the chance to bathe in the Dee on a fresh September morning, or the sound of the vibrant, sonorous Mr Whippy tune as it first enters the scheme on a hot summer's day?

And I know it’s early days yet, but I feel you Scots are with me when it comes to some of my tough decisions. You know all about tough love – think how you treated Sheena Easton over her new accent – and that’s why I’ve taken action against the Spare.

Yes, he’s being seated ten rows from the front. And, yes, less welcome perhaps than if Michelle O’Neill turned up singing the Fields of Athenry. But we all know he’s only coming along next week to get more content for his paperback version.

And there’s Andrew, of course. Now walking around like a horse with a glue factory admission number attached to its harness. But he has to come because I have to be seen to be doing what’s right. To make the Coronation a special day for everyone.

And didn’t one of your popular beat combos once sing that love is all around? That’s what I want. Love.

At least for a day.