In 1968, New Yorkers learned a similar lesson. Two days into a sanitation workers’ strike, the city was already “knee deep” in refuse, forcing the local authority to declare its first state of emergency since 1931. By day nine the strikers had made their point. No longer are New York’s sanitation workers “treated like dirt,” often now described as “heroes of NYC.” After five years’ service, average annual earnings are around $77,000. People now compete to work in public sanitation.

Striking worked for the Big Apple’s sanitation workers. They are paid what they are worth, but they’re an exception amongst the undervalued and underpaid. The UK Government’s legal action against The Royal College of Nursing proves the point. There’s little corelation between a job’s importance and the pay of those who do it. Carers, nurses, and bin men/women are living proof of that. Conversely, those in jobs, sorry professions, contributing little if anything of social value, trouser eye-watering salaries. Oh, they’re clever all right. It’s just a pity their ingenuity doesn’t make the world a better place.

Let’s take investment bankers and hedge fund managers as examples. If they went on strike for a year, would we notice? Most of us don’t understand what they do anyway. Their cleverness lies in dreaming up opaque financial products, largely benefitting themselves and others like them.

To put it crudely, they gamble with other people’s money and pensions. Stocks are traded rapidly for no reason other than making a quick and unearned buck. Profits are creamed off for million-pound bonuses, second (or third) homes and flash cars. Apologists argue they oil the wheels of business and industry, but in truth, they reduce, not create social capital. It’s surely wrong when moving wealth around is more profitable than creating it.

In his book Utopia for Realists, Dutch philosopher and economist, Rutger Bregman includes a section headed Bulls**t Jobs. Accountants comfortably sit alongside investment bankers in that category. They too diminish, rather than increase or redistribute social capital. Sophisticated tax avoidance schemes exploit loopholes that allow the wealthy, including hedge fund managers, to “rest” their riches in complex offshore companies and trusts.

It's puzzling how large accountancy firms walk away unscathed when major clients like Arcadia and Carillion crash and burn. Presumably, company accounts were signed off shortly before those spectacular bankruptcies. At the very least, it raises questions about auditors’ competence and motivation. Yet, the very same companies continue to benefit from the government teat delivering an endless flow of multi-million-pound contracts for consultancy and outsourcing.

The legal profession is also eligible for membership of the bulls**t jobs club. It’s a closed shop with a vested interest in dragging things out and charging extortionate fees. The no win, no fee sector claims to represent those who otherwise couldn’t afford it. Perhaps, but it also exploits a system that makes it cheaper for insurance companies and the NHS to pay up than go to court. Wider society pays through higher premiums and taxes.

There isn’t space to consider the negative impact of other richly rewarded club members. What do lobbyists, HR and PR specialists add to wealth creation and social capital? Answers on a postcard.

Rutger Bregman quotes the American writer William Gibson: “the future is here – it’s just not evenly distributed.” There’s no shortage of capital, it’s simply salted away in the wrong places. The crisis in health and care can only be solved by redistribution in favour of those like the NYC sanitation workers who do real jobs. As Bregman suggests, “higher taxes would get people to do work that’s useful.” Wouldn’t the wealthy flee the country, I hear you ask. Possibly, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take