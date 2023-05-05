AM I happy? Are you kidding? I haven’t been so happy since my last birthday when Victoria walked into the bedroom and said, ‘Are you ready to see Victoria’s secrets, big boy?’

And, OK, it turned out she was talking about a very clever draft of an occupational health draft she was quietly working on.

But I had that little frisson.

And now, even the delight of making Diane Abbott whipless last week doesn’t compare to how elated I am.

Yes, I know there’s a Coronation going in this weekend, but figuratively speaking I’ve got the sceptre in my hand – and come the general election Rishi’s head will be taking a bashing.

What the English council elections have proven, as I said on the telly last night, is that we got it over the line, we blew the bloody the doors off.

And, yes, I did misquote Michael Caine in The Italian Job, because he was talking about idiocy, which underlines why politicians need good scriptwriters.

But the point stands we’re in helluva good shape.

It only goes to show; Labour can drop most of its 10-point election plan promises, including the removal of tuition fees and key nationalisation plans – and still manage to come out on top.

If we manage an eight per cent lead in an election, we will win a majority government.

Yes, of course getting a majority next year is dependent upon more wheels coming off the Scottish Nationalist’s battle-bus, but that looks pretty certain, doesn’t it?

Especially when their former head of communications is suggesting Police Scotland may well be rather adept at chasing wild geese.

If that doesn’t fire up the Scots’ polis to get the big jack out and remove the nut covers then nothing will.

Yes, I know we have to work with Anas as leader in Scotland, and he can be a little dry.

But thankfully Nicola’s heading the way of her party’s free school dinners strategy. She’s semolina. She’s the politician Scotland can no longer stomach.

And from the taste testings we’re holding here in London, Humza has already proved to be tapioca.

Look, that’s not to say I’m the greatest thing since sliced bread. I’m not the Sam Allardyce of political leaders who says he’s every bit as good as Pep.

As soon as you get caught up in that level of hubris, the next thing you know the police are digging up your back garden and loading your camper van onto the back of a lorry.

Figuratively speaking.

It’s too soon to be triumphalist. Big Sam Allardyce still has to keep Leeds up.

And I have to get through the year hoping the likes of Diane Abbott won’t drag us down.

But, clearly, people are fed-up to the back teeth of Tory policy – that’s if they still have the back teeth to reference.

As for me, have you ever seen a bigger smile? Gosh, I almost feel I could enter Eurovision and win. Perhaps with Making Your Mind Up?