I won’t see 75 again, and have driven without serious mishap for around 60 years. Like most older drivers, I become defensive if I feel my “right” to drive is questioned Our numbers increase every year. RoSPA predicts by 2040, around two million drivers will be over 80, nearly double the present figure. It doesn’t necessarily follow that older drivers are accidents waiting to happen. We have many strengths, including experience, anticipation, confidence and, in some cases, tolerance. There’s also a downside. As we age, it’s undeniable our sight, hearing, reactions and judgment of speed and distance deteriorate.

Jeremy Clarkson believes older drivers should have our licences revoked. We’re “spiteful dithering, old and in the way.” Based on licences held however, we’re no more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Pedestrians, for example, are less likely to be injured by an older driver.

The government is hesitant to introduce measures ensuring we remain fit to drive. It’s a sensitive issue and politicians are aware of grey power at the ballot box. Additionally, older drivers can be fiercely resistant to restrictive proposals. I heard one declare, “At 80, I’m a better driver than most 20-year-olds.” Not sure if he was referring to his age or average speed.

Giving up one’s licence due to age or disability can be a huge psychological blow and life-changing event. Immediately, we become less independent. The weekly shop or a doctor’s appointment present major challenges, especially for those with mobility issues. A relative drove well into his 90s. He deteriorated very rapidly when failing eyesight forced him to surrender his licence and much of his independence.

Of course, it’s better to give up voluntarily than be responsible for injury or worse. It doesn’t matter who you are. The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was fortunate no serious injuries resulted from his collision in 2019.

Deteriorating road conditions challenge all drivers, especially those whose reactions have slowed. Many roads are blighted by potholes, difficult to spot, especially in the dark. Road markings are rarely renewed making junctions hazardous. Identifying the correct lane can be a confusing as are changes to road lay out. I found a “smart” motorway on which the hard shoulder had become a live lane particularly stressful. What new challenges will self-driving cars bring?

Fitness to drive varies from driver to driver and there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. An 80-year-old could be fitter and safer than someone ten years or 15 years younger. We oldies must take personal responsibility for making the correct call at the correct time. Help and advice is available online. RoSPA’s Older Driver website for example offers a useful self-assessment checklist. The Older Drivers’ Forum has a slogan that sums up its purpose: “Keeping older people on the road safely, for longer.”

Nevertheless, additional help and safeguards would be welcome. Good vision is essential and surely there’s a case for mandatory sight “MOTs” for the over-70s. Extended tests could supplement free annual check-ups or be part of the three-yearly licence renewal process. Fitness to drive assessments should be freely available. That would only be possible if the number of assessment centres was greatly increased. Families too, have a crucial role. They will be the first to spot that grandma or grandpa is no longer up to it.

How about more practical alternatives to driving? One of our reasons for moving from country to the suburbs was a bus service to the shops and town. Yep, you’ve guessed it. The service is no more, withdrawn as a saving in the recent council budget.

As the number of elderly drivers increases, more of us will face the hard decision to hang up our keys. When that time comes, we oldies need to heed RoSPA’s advice: “accidents don’t have to happen.”