There are almost daily headlines demonising those who access benefits, pensions and other support. Now, an online tool calculates the individual cost of "Exactly how much of your salary bankrolls the welfare state” because “Britain isn’t working – calculate what it’s costing you".

We can see just how fervently some people are trying to promote the idea that we should resent supporting each other and view the welfare state as a burden.

It’s a popular rhetoric, used to great effect, pitting the elderly against the youth, the strikers against everyone else, immigrants against those born in this country.

READ MORE: Lennie Pennie: Who is to blame for the low birth rate?

Creating this kind of dichotomy provides an excellent distraction designed to prevent people from organising, and looking out for each other, because if it’s one group versus another, it’s never all of us vs the people with the power to make life better for everyone.

Quick! Look over there, look at those disabled, elderly, or unemployed people, who are stealing your money, and see them as the reason you don’t have enough to live comfortably.

Don't look at the government, don't look at the people in power, the scandal-soaked syndicate who get paid more than you or I, and have more money than a reasonable person could ever spend.

No, look at the welfare state, calculate what it’s costing you to keep other people alive.

There is a common misconception, perpetuated by much of the media, that benefits are both extremely easy to access and equate to an extortionate amount of money.

I spoke to disability activist Rachel Charlton-Dailey about just how inaccessible the benefits system can be for people. She said: “Disabled people aren’t just handed benefits on a silver platter, the benefits system is cruel and insists that people share the most traumatic parts of them in order to qualify, they are put through extremely rigorous, strict assessments, and very often people are still unable to access benefits despite going through this system.

"Benefits are still far too low for people to comfortably survive on, especially out of work benefits”.

Lennie Pennie: Working from home is a boon

Many of the people supported by the welfare state are in work – and benefits serve as a lifeline to supplement wages which do not reflect either the value of the labour provided, or the real living wage.

The blame here clearly does not lie with those accessing benefits in order to make their wages liveable but with employers who refuse to pay their workers enough to live on without benefits.

Yet there is no calculator for wage theft, no handy way to add up all the money reserved for profit margins and bonuses, no algorithm to combine the corporate greed, tax evasion and corruption that sees the distribution of wealth become ever more undistributed.

Of course, there are failings with the current welfare state, there is a budget stretched to breaking point, there is a workforce haemorrhaging the very professionals who saved lives and saw them lost, and instead of recognising these failings and addressing them, we are spoon-fed rhetoric from people who can, and do, avail themselves of private services to avoid using the public ones they have helped decimate. It's been a long time since we as a society figured out key workers cannot eat applause and yet there are still many people, in sectors we once clapped for, having to use food banks and rely on benefits.

Critics of the welfare state often say of the services it supports, like the NHS, that “it’s not free, it’s free at the point of use” as if those two things are functionally different when you’re having a heart attack (which in America might cost someone over $53,000), a stroke (upwards of $100,000), or you’ve just been diagnosed with diabetes (more than $200,000).

Healthcare is a human right, and to deny help to those who cannot afford it is an abuse of that right. This isn’t even a speculative or hypothetical scenario, we can literally see the alternative playing out in countries without a welfare state.

READ MORE: Lennie Pennie: It's time to ditch stuffy office clothes

Where education is not subsidised, people not fortunate enough to afford the cost upfront are faced with a choice between missing out on higher education, or potentially life-altering debt, further reenforcing the class divide.

In places without a national health service, people die preventable deaths every day, unable to afford treatment, which is a shameful representation of the human cost of greed.

Without adequate pensions and a sensible retirement system, elderly people are forced either to continue working, or to face extreme poverty.

If my neighbour breaks their arm, their mother needs palliative care, their father has a stroke, their son has mental health issues and their daughter has pre-eclampsia, I want each of those concerns to be addressed quickly, professionally and to cost them absolutely nothing at the point of use.

Not because it might happen to me one day but because it is happening to them today. As taxpayers, my community has helped pay for me as and when I needed it throughout my entire life, and now as a taxpayer I am helping support them as and when they need it. I'm more than happy to do that, to add my own strand to a rope that helps lift everyone up.

Hopefully, we will all be old, realistically, we will all be sick and potentially, we could all face unemployment or disability.

Resenting the welfare state because you don't personally need help from it right now is like getting angry at the money spent on lifeboats because the water hasn't reached you on the top deck yet.

It’s also important to keep in mind that just because something might never affect you, it doesn’t mean other people should suffer, or experience preventable hardship.

Everyone deserves a good quality of life – whether they can work or not. We are not our labour, we are not that which we contribute to the economy, and we should not equate someone’s right to live a happy, safe and comfortable life with how much they are able to work.

Despite what we might be told, disabled, elderly and unemployed people are not a burden and they should not serve as scapegoats for governmental apathy and inadequacy.

We must not let these divide and conquer tactics dissuade us from effecting real and positive change, or from demanding better for everyone.

A more productive calculator might be "Exactly how much has the welfare state helped our society?" Every pension and safe place to live, every operation and prescription, every check up, every time someone has received help and support. We can calculate the monetary cost of the welfare state, but the cost of its absence would be measured in lives.