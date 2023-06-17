The impact of early adversity, such as traumatic family circumstances or abuse or neglect, on child development can be devastating and casts a very long shadow. Data shows that in Scotland infants under 12 months represent one-third of all children subject to an initial or significant case review. However, the early years also offer a unique period of opportunity. A baby’s recovery from harm can be rapid and remarkable if secure, loving, consistent, relationships are established. The evidence is clear and overwhelming; getting it right in the early years will lead to less crime and less public health expenditure, and most importantly, emotionally healthy and thriving babies, families and communities.

Scotland offers a suite of generous, universal early years entitlements which have the potential to improve outcomes for babies, children and families.

Yet, inequality remains high and gaps in early outcomes are broad and deep, laying the foundations for lifelong inequalities. The Growing up in Scotland study, which tracks the lives of thousands of people from their early years, found that the socio-economic attainment gap is evident by the age of three, indicating poorer, longer-term outcomes in physical, mental health and educational attainment for our most marginalised children across.

Data also shows that babies have become the "invisible victims" of Covid-19. Many of the developmental and educational impacts of the pandemic are skewed by socio-economic status. Poverty and parental stress and mental health problems pose a serious risk to children’s cognitive development and emotional wellbeing.

All babies have a right to develop their full potential, as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). And, following a period of crisis management, we welcome the Scottish Government’s commitment to re-establish coherent national policy direction around the early years. If fully resourced and implemented, this can prevent the worst effects of current crises, and provide the foundations required to deliver on the Promise – Scotland’s commitment to provide transformational change for children and their families in need of support.

The question is whether current policy drivers and levels of investment will be sufficient to even up accessibility, so that those families who carry the heaviest load – and the professionals who support them - are able to access high-quality, multi-agency support when and where they need it.

Realisation of the Promise in Scotland requires us all to take bold and decisive action to target our finite resource where the evidence tells us it can have the biggest impact. That is, of course, the critical early years.

Joanne Smith, Policy and Public Affairs Manager NSPCC Scotland