The latest figures show the worst cancer waiting times for Scotland on record. From October to December 2022, more than one in four patients were waiting too long to start treatment.

Cancer waiting times are a good barometer for how the NHS is working, so this shows more needs to be done to ensure we diagnose cancer earlier, when it’s more treatable.

Cancer strategies may not sound exciting but international research shows countries with properly-funded plans are more likely to achieve better cancer outcomes. The good news is that Scotland's new strategy has all the right ingredients for being an effective plan.

Key to the plan’s success will be securing the right amount of financial investment in cancer services.

Having trained in medicine in my earlier career, I saw at first-hand how anxiety-inducing it is for patients to wait for cancer results and treatment. I also witnessed how cancer services are desperately over-stretched due to years of underinvestment in workforce and specialist equipment.

It takes 15 years to train an oncologist, pathologist, radiologist or surgeon and international comparisons show that countries with the biggest improvements in cancer survival, like Denmark, are those with long-term, adequately funded cancer plans.

It’s clear there is a UK-wide workforce problem and there is no easy fix, but the Scottish Government’s plan to retain, recruit and train more staff will certainly help.

Finally, the plan needs to tackle health inequalities – helping to bring about equal access to cancer services and testing opportunities, as well as education on how they can take action to reduce their own risk of developing cancer.

We published a landmark report last year revealing that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year in Scotland are linked to deprivation. It’s not right that those in more deprived areas are at greater risk of getting cancer and are more likely to die from their disease.

We need the Scottish Government to drive forward bold action to stop this unacceptable variation in our society and we look forward to working together to achieve our goal, because beating cancer means beating cancer for everyone.

This new plan aims to prevent cancer, improve early diagnosis and provide patients with the treatment they need. Getting its execution right could take Scotland from being world-lagging to world-leading on cancer survival, something that would benefit us all.

Dr Sorcha Hume is Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Scotland