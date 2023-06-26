A recent survey of 1,000 parents in Scotland confirmed our fears that this is an all-too-common experience. Four out of five parents are worried about their current financial situation. Seven in ten parents reported that money worries have negatively affected their mental wellbeing in the past six months and more than half of parents have been feeling more stressed or panicked than usual. And sadly, it's not just parents who are feeling this way.

Shockingly, a quarter of parents say their children have come to them with concerns about their finances or with questions about the cost-of-living crisis in the past six months. In the same period, 22% of parents said their children have been getting more stressed and anxious. One in three say their child has become more prone to colds and bugs, along with 21% saying their diet and nutrition is not as good as it used to be.

This paints a bleak picture, and the findings are of great concern given we know that people living in poverty or experiencing financial stress are more likely to develop mental health problems. Currently one million people live in poverty in Scotland and a quarter are children. With such strong associations between financial stress and mental health, and high levels of child poverty, we are fearful for what this means for children and families, and our collective wellbeing as a nation.

We need to ensure all families have a decent, secure income that allows them to live with dignity and free of constant stress about money. Reducing child poverty to one in 10 by 2030 is one of the Scottish Government’s top priorities with cross-party support across the Parliament. Yet last week the Scottish Government’s progress report showed while progress in reducing the number of children in poverty has been made, there’s still a long way to go and not at the pace needed to reduce child poverty to less than 18% by 2023/24.

The pandemic and the cost of living crisis has done nothing to make meeting these targets easier and we know that the Scottish Child Payment is a lifeline to many. We would encourage the First Minister to invest in this further and up it to at least £40 a week. There is no doubt that more action needs to be taken across a range of policy areas, but this serves as a first step and would help meet the interim target.

The message from families is that they can’t wait. The toll on their mental health is too much and we risk families bearing the emotional scars of poverty for years to come. Without bold action, the parallel between poverty and wellbeing is only going to narrow.

Claire Telfer is Head of Scotland, Save the Children