Being overweight is associated with psychological as well as physical harms – it works both ways.

It can also be very stigmatising to a damaging effect.

Desperate weight loss attempts interfere with metabolic health and trigger eating disorders – which are more common in overweight people.

Across Scotland we’re seeing increasing rates of eating disorders in our clinics with many more untreated in the community.

Sufferers turn to ways to lose weight regardless of potential dangers, wasting their precious lives on their preoccupations. Fast food and loss of tribal eating patterns work against us. In today’s modern world we need to actively avoid overeating.

Being over-stressed or living in a deprived environment can also trigger overeating and underactivity.

Environments could be designed to resist easy sales of overprocessed food and to accommodate physically active lifestyles. And re-establishing traditional sociable mealtimes - would restore the disciplines and pleasures of regular eating.

Scotland’s relationship with alcohol also contributes. Alcohol amounts to empty calories and makes extra nutritional demands on our bodies.

Intoxication, especially binge-drinking, interferes with self-control. We can’t expect individual responsibility for weight management when imposed lifestyles work against healthy habits.

Recognising mental mechanisms at work in obesity stigma means reconsidering the words we use.

Terms such as excess weight and higher than average weight have been suggested. I don’t want to unilaterally prescribe a politically correct term - we might ask for a person’s consent before discussing their weight and ask them about their preferred words.

It would be kinder to step back from our obsession with numbers too. Weight and body mass index (BMI) are not accurate predictions. They’re a convenient rule of thumb for public health surveys. They don’t reflect the complexities of what body weight signifies for individuals. It could be more helpful to plot individual growth charts throughout the life span so our weight can be considered in the context of other health indicators.

We must beware of body image obsession masquerading as health concern. In today’s social media-conscious world, more people try to lose weight to improve their appearance than for health reasons.

Common anti-obesity efforts unintentionally contribute to weight stigma. Standard medical advice for weight loss focuses on individual responsibility and willpower. School interventions to promote healthy eating are well-intentioned but I’ve lost count of how many families have told me their child’s anorexia was triggered by healthy eating messages from school.

Higher-weight patients say they feel unwelcome in clinical settings. We need to actively welcome people with weight concerns - even invoke legal protections against weight-based discrimination. It's time for national bodies to produce more sophisticated guidance than outdated NICE and SIGN guidelines currently offer.

Scotland will tackle obesity better when we root our concerns in civilised human values and the need for compassion.

Dr Jane Morris, vice-chair of RCPsych in Scotland