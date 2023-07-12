Mallett is one of 118 people calling for a public inquiry into the medical negligence of former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Theresa went for sciatica surgery and says she has been in crippling pain for 11 years as a result of a botched operation.

In a video of the incident, she shouts, clearly distressed, "Look at me! Look what they’ve done to me. And you, you’re the only one who can give me a public inquiry."

Yousaf, to his credit, left the stage to comfort her, though perhaps a less generous observer would consider it subduing her.

Whatever you think about his immediate response, he did at least let her say her piece and when he returned to the stage stated, "We will not shout people down, we will not boo them, we will listen!"

For the record, Theresa Mallett never intended to disrupt the conference, indeed she has been described in the press as an ardent SNP supporter. It seems she was overwhelmed by trauma, frustration and a lack of accountability for something preventable that had stolen her whole life.

I love and applaud Theresa Mallett for that fire.

As I've written here before, I was diagnosed 18 months ago with an extremely rare condition, Idiopathic Subglottic Stenosis, which means scar tissue grows progressively in my airway until I cannot breathe.

When I was diagnosed in Prague I believed I would have the best of care just as I had during the pandemic when I found myself pregnant. But I hadn't counted on the fact that the condition was so rare, 1 in 400,000, and needed a highly specialist doctor practised in the required surgery in a country of only 10.5 million.

As a result, I went in for an urgent but routine operation on my airway, that should have seen me discharged within 24 hours, and instead was in ICU for three days.

It became clear through my own research that my doctor was perhaps not as knowledgeable as I'd hoped or as open to hearing about research from other, more experienced, doctors and other countries.

My whole family realised that we had to come back to Scotland. By that point the scar tissue had grown back in my throat, a tight grip around my neck, and I was scheduled for another operation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

This one, as expected, had me in and out within 24 hours but when I woke up in the recovery room my two doctors looked down at me and asked if something had gone wrong with my previous dilation surgery? My windpipe, they said, was ‘extremely fragile’.

I’m glad I trusted my instinct and came home for medical care. I love the NHS and am deeply grateful for the excellent, compassionate care I’ve been given through complex illnesses.

I also dread to think what might have happened if I’d stayed in Prague, where I was frequently urged by other veterans of my illness to ask how many dilation surgeries my doctor had previously performed and I refused because it seemed, well, really rude.

Perhaps this is because, and this seems to be particularly true of working-class women like me, I have been taught to see doctors as gods. They're busy, important people who we must not bother. And, of course, they truly do hold in their magic hands the ability for me to live or die.

So I was delighted to see Theresa Mallet express herself in such a powerful way and at top volume. If you've never been debilitated for very long periods of time you cannot imagine the frustration and the grief that overwhelms you.

You’re mourning all the things you might have done. You're watching life continue around you and if, like Theresa, you’re very unlucky you’ll do so from under the weight of constant pain.

Unless you have been really ill for a long time with no sense of an ending, you also cannot know how desperately you depend upon trusting your medical service and how vulnerable that feels.

Of course, we must trust our doctors, I let them winch my jaw open with the surgical equivalent of a tire jack. I take 10 multi-coloured pills a day, changing doses up and down, to try and find exactly the right balance and living with days, sometimes weeks, of extreme side-effects I’m assured will go away. And I have to believe they will.

The fact that his colleagues had concerns about Sam Eljamel as early as 2009 really shows the scope of the problem and necessity for a public inquiry.

I hope we'll see more activism like this, there are 118 other people with their lives affected by one person and, of course, the apparent lack of oversight by a whole system meant to prevent negligence.

And it is not just about those 118 people it's about all the other people who go into hospital each day needing to believe in the Scottish National Health Service.

Apparently, when Yousaf visited Theresa he brought an entourage to her house, and there were not enough chairs, and deckchairs had to be found.

While I respect the First Minister for going and meeting Theresa face-to-face, eye-to-eye, particularly as a long term-supporter of his party, I wish he'd gone with a minimal, less intimidating and distancing, support team.

I wish he'd sat with her and at the end she’d had not just assurances of further investigation but concrete certainties about a public inquiry into Sam Eljamel and NHS Tayside. I wish he’d promised accountability.

It matters for those 118 people and it matters for the rest of us too. In the words of Theresa Mallet, my new hero and someone I hope to emulate by shouting loudly when it’s required, "We need to make sure every hospital in Scotland is safe for every one of you here today."