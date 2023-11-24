So when the Scottish Government published its new mental health strategy earlier this year, we were pleased to see a strong focus on early intervention and prevention. Ministers have now set out a delivery plan for the next two years - but will it be enough to halt the rise of poor mental health amongst children?

There’s certainly much to welcome. A commitment to early intervention through a “transformative early child development programme” is promising. With constrained budgets, it’s encouraging to see a promise of additional funding for CAMHS services and trauma-informed services for children and families in distress or crisis.

There is also an acknowledgment that schools play a vital role - not least because a child will spend over 900 hours in their school every academic year - and there is a renewed commitment to counselling in schools for children aged over 10, something Place2Be is helping rollout across the country.

What is missing, however, is any detail on how the Government will further develop schools as a hub of mental health support, particularly primary schools. Nor does the plan set out what funding will be available to implement the systemic change this requires. This is surprising, as we know the ambition is there. The Government’s 2021 Whole School Approach Framework set out how schools can support mental health and wellbeing but we’ve seen little concrete national action to implement the framework. In fact, the delivery plan makes no mention of the framework at all.

At Place2Be we’re working to implement a Whole School Approach through our in-school services and by supporting schools to develop their own approach through our training. We work in over 60 schools across 14 local authorities; over 10,000 teaching staff have undertaken our foundation level training; and over 100 schools have participated in our Senior Mental Health Leads course.

We operate a "gold standard" of in-school support, proven to reduce children’s mental health issues, helping them engage better with learning and reducing school exclusions. It’s good for society too: we realise £8 of long-term benefits for every £1 spent on Place2Be, through better employment prospects, higher salaries and lower spending on health and justice.

While we’re playing our part, we cannot do this alone. We need the Scottish Government to work with stakeholders to develop a model for the delivery of mental health support for all primary schools so we can pick up on problems early.

We believe every child should have access to support in their schools like those we deliver so mental health problems don’t grow with them. It appears the Scottish Government shares our vision but we now need to see strategy become action.

Liam Furby is Senior Influencing and Partnerships Manager - Scotland at Place2Be